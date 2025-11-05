One Among TIME’s Top 100 Climate Leaders, But Jailed In India: Story Of Sonam Wangchuk

By Rituparna Devi

Indian climate activist, environmentalist, and education reformer Sonam Wangchuk is the founding director of the Student Education and Cultural Movement of Ladakh. Wangchuk has been named in the TIME100 climate 2025 list, recognising him as one of the world's 100 most influential leaders driving business toward real climate action. Wangchuck, who has been recognised for his environmental contribution, was named in the Defenders category. This comes weeks after he was arrested for the Ladakh protests that turned violent. Time magazine says about Sonam Wangchuk.

Wangchuk was arrested by the Ladakh police on September 26, 2025. In connection with a violent protest that erupted in Leh, leaving four people dead and dozens injured. Wangchuk, known for his advocacy on Ladakh’s statehood and constitutional protections under the sixth schedule, had been on a hunger strike since September 10, demanding the Indian Government's attention to the region's demands.

The protest in Leh turned violent on September 24, when a large crowd clashed with security forces, torched vehicles and attacked government buildings. The situation escalated, resulting in police firing that killed four protesters. The government blamed Wangchuk for inciting the violence through his provocative statements. While Wangchuk denied these allegations, stating that the protests were a reflection of frustration with the federal government.

Wangchuk was detained under the National Security Act (NSA) and flown to Jodhpur Central Jail in Rajasthan. The move has sparked controversy, with many questioning the government's intention behind detaining a prominent voice for Ladakh's rights. Ladakh police defended the action, citing evidence of Wangchuck’s alleged role in inciting violence. The government has accused Wangchuk of having links with foreign entities and inciting violence through his speeches and videos.

Ladakh DGP S.D. Singh Jammwal stated that Wangchuck’s speeches often contained inflammatory content, and his actions were aimed at weakening the government's dialogue process with Ladakh leaders. Wangchuk's arrest has raised concerns about dissent and democracy in the region. While the government maintains that the action was necessary to maintain law and order, many see it as an attempt to silence a prominent voice for Ladakh's rights. The incident has sparked a debate about the balance between security and democratic space in the sensitive border region.