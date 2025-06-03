The Rise of AI: What it Means for Jobs in India

Jessica Talukdar

India is witnessing a major transformation in the job market due to the rise of artificial intelligence (AI). According to a NASSCOM report, India will require around 1 million AI-skilled professionals by the end of 2025. As this shift unfolds, the country faces both exciting opportunities and important challenges.

AI is reshaping the job landscape across sectors. On one side, it brings a wave of innovation, making processes faster and smarter. On the other hand, it is raising concerns about job displacement. India must now prepare itself by developing a future-ready workforce that can keep up with rapid technological changes.

Institutions like SRM Institute of Science and Technology are taking a forward step by launching interdisciplinary programs that merge technology with other emerging fields.

“The surge in demand for AI professionals stems from rapid technological progress. As AI reshapes productivity, operations, and innovation, preparing a future-ready workforce is imperative,” said Dr. Kathiravan Kannan, Director of SRM Group of Institutions.

SRM is offering programs in medical engineering, ECE with data science, biotechnology, and other future-oriented fields. AI is already taking over simple, repetitive tasks—completing them faster and more cost-effectively than before. This shift is putting certain jobs at risk, especially those involving basic data handling, customer support, clerical work, and warehouse operations. The impact is more visible in sectors that heavily depend on manual or routine-based work. A World Economic Forum study suggests that by 2025, 85 million jobs may be displaced globally by AI, while 97 million new roles may emerge.

At the same time, AI is also opening doors to new career paths that didn’t exist just a few years ago. Jobs such as data scientists, research analysts, machine learning engineers, and AI software developers are growing rapidly. LinkedIn’s “Future of Work Report” states that job postings for AI-related roles in India grew by over 65% between 2022 and 2024 alone.

Between 2016 and 2023, India’s AI-skilled workforce grew 14 times, placing the country among the top five global AI talent hubs. Currently, India is home to more than 416,000 AI professionals, and that number is expected to double in the next 2–3 years.

In 2024–25 alone, the number of approved B.Tech seats rose to 4.9 lakh—a 16% jump over the last four years—reflecting how educational institutions are realigning with industry demands. According to the India Skills Report 2024, over 60% of Indian employers are prioritizing hiring in AI, cloud computing, and data-related fields.

Global consulting firm EY predicts that AI could contribute nearly $967 billion to India’s economy by 2035, making it a key pillar of national economic growth. India has also set an ambitious target to become a $25 trillion economy by 2047, and AI will play an essential role in making that possible.

But amid all the talk about machines, the human elements remain essential. Emotional intelligence, adaptability, critical thinking, and creative problem-solving are now seen as equally important as technical skills. While AI might run the numbers, humans will always bring heart, judgment, and empathy into the workplace.