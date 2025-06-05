Therapy at the Dinner table : How Indian Families Are Changing their Attitude Towards Mental Health

Jessica Talukdar

Mental health has long remained a taboo subject within Indian families. Over time, the number of individuals requiring professional support for mental health issues has steadily risen. Everyday stressors—amplified by social, economic, and cultural pressures—continue to fuel this growing crisis in what often feels like a dystopian society. According to the National Mental Health Survey of India (2015–2016), nearly 150 million Indians were in need of mental health care, yet only 10–12% of them received any form of medical attention.

Among lower- and middle-income families, domestic violence has emerged as a significant contributing factor to deteriorating mental health. During the COVID-19 pandemic, registered cases of domestic violence surged by as much as 47%, reflecting both increased vulnerability and underreported suffering. While judicial intervention remains essential in addressing such violence, it is equally important to acknowledge and prioritize mental health support as a critical component of any long-term solution.

In 2025, more Indian families are accepting therapy and counseling, as people are increasingly aware that mental health is just as important as physical health. Mental health is no longer a taboo topic — it is part of everyday conversation in many Indian households. People are becoming more conscious of the impact of mental health issues on daily life and the importance of seeking help from professionals. The stigma associated with mental illness is slowly diminishing, and the realization that therapy can benefit well-being and personal growth is gaining ground.

Campaigns, influencers, schools, and even celebrities have helped reduce the shame around seeing a therapist. Mental health issues such as anxiety, depression, and stress are becoming more widely recognized. Many individuals and families are now seeking therapy and counseling sessions to improve communication and relationships, address specific concerns, and enhance overall well-being. Schools, colleges, and workplaces in India are hiring counselors and therapists, particularly to support mental health and emotional wellness. Students who benefit from these services often talk openly about them at home, which inspires families to give therapy a try.

The rise of online therapy platforms has made mental health support more accessible and convenient. Platforms like BetterHelp India, MindPeers, and even WhatsApp-based therapy services offer private, affordable sessions, helping reach a wider audience.

It’s encouraging to see more Indian families embracing therapy and counseling. Still, many households, especially conservative ones, find it difficult to talk openly about emotional struggles. Often, these feelings are dismissed or viewed as something to be ashamed of. Even when people face difficulties, they may hesitate to seek help due to fear of judgment from family and friends.

Although progress has been made, change remains slow and uneven. Many still suffer in silence, lacking understanding or support at home. Awareness campaigns and programs have helped, but more needs to be done to make seeking help a normal part of life for everyone.

Change is gradual but necessary. We need better access to resources, more education, and stronger support systems to ensure families can openly discuss emotional health without stigma. Only then can therapy and counseling truly be accepted and valued as essential aspects of overall well-being.

India also has several mental health programs, including the National Mental Health Programme (NMHP), the District Mental Health Programme (DMHP), and the National Tele Mental Health Programme (Tele-MANAS). Teens and young adults in India are more open-minded and emotionally aware. Many are encouraging their parents and siblings to seek help too — sometimes even attending family counseling sessions together.

In India, joint families are increasingly becoming nuclear. This shift brings more emotional pressure, and families are turning to therapists to resolve misunderstandings, bridge generation gaps, and address parenting issues. The belief that seeking help is a sign of weakness is fading. More individuals now view therapy as a step toward strength, self-care, and growth.

While some individuals may still rely on religious or spiritual practices for mental health support, families are now more willing to combine these with modern therapy when addressing emotional issues.

Work pressure, financial stress, competition, social challenges, and even post-COVID trauma have made families realize that ignoring mental health only makes things worse.