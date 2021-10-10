Super Dancer Chapter 4 Winner Florina Gogoi Brings Assam Trophy

A moment of pride and jubilation for Assam, as kids dance reality show Super Dancer Chapter 4 got its winner in Florina Gogoi from Jorhat during its grand finale on Saturday.

Gogoi was awarded a cheque of Rs 15 lakhs from Sony Entertainment Television and her Super Guru Tushar Shetty was awarded a cheque of Rs 5 lakhs. Gogoi and her Super Guru Tushar Shetty were loving called, ‘Flotus’ by their fans and viewers.

Flotus also won Voltas Beko Refrigerator and Voltas Air Purifier, an exciting gift hamper from Bournvita followed by fixed deposit certificates of Rs 51,000 from AU Small Finance Bank, and her Super Guru also received the Patanjali Swadeshi Samridhi Card which is preloaded with Rs 5,000.

Talking about the win to several news outlets, Gogoi, said, “I don’t know what to say! I am feeling very happy and excited. I don’t think I will ever forget this day. I would like to say a big thank you to everyone who voted for me and supported me on Super Dancer. And a big big thank you to Tushar Bhaiya for believing in me and training me. Because of Super Dancer, I have made many new friends – I will miss them. I want to continue dancing and learn new forms.”

Congratulating Florina on her win, Shilpa Shetty said that she was amazed at her transformation on the show said, “I am ecstatic for Florina and Tushar! It is a proud moment for me followed by their fans and viewers. Her entire journey on the show has been incredible. Seeing her transforming into a professional dancer feels good. She deserved this trophy and I hope she continues to move forward in this manner and succeeds in all her future endeavors”.

The popular kids dance reality show kept the audience in rapt attention ever since it began way back in March earlier this year. It was judged by actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra, filmmaker Anurag Basu, and choreographer Geeta Kapur.

Super Guru, Tushar Shetty, said, “I honestly have no words to express how I feel. I want to express my gratitude to God, my mother for being my greatest supporter, my teachers for all the lessons, and Super Dancer – Chapter 4 for all the opportunities and unwavering faith in my work! Florina is a rockstar who deserves all the love and adoration she is receiving; she has made this journey and my life so lovely, and I wish I could dance with her forever. Finally, a huge thank you to everyone who supported us, believed in us, stayed with us through it all! I feel grateful. Thank you once again and, ‘Flotus’ loves you right back!”

