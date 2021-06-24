Supreme Court Asks States To Declare Evaluation Scheme in 10 Days

The Supreme Court of India asked all states on Thursday to provide the evaluation scheme for Class 12 results in 10 days. All states will be announcing the Class 12 results by July 31. Andhra Pradesh informed the court that it will be conducting the exams as the Covid-19 cases are reducing and health experts have given them a nod.

However, the Supreme Court has asked them to provide the final logistics by Friday, June 25, 2021.

“We have made it clear that each board is autonomous and can evolve its scheme. We can look into the correctness of the scheme later,” the Supreme Court informed.

The National Institute of Open School (NIOS) has also cancelled exams but did not inform about the scheme yet.

The Advocate Shashibhushan for petitioners, said, “NIOS has cancelled the exams but not devised a formula for assessment. CBSE has evolved the scheme which can be followed by other states.”

It may be stated that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has filed an additional affidavit on June 21 before the Supreme Court stating that the class 12 board exam results will be declared by July 31.

The disputes regarding the assessment of results will be referred to a committee, the affidavit stated, adding that the examination will be held tentatively between August 15 and September 15 when the COVID-19 situation improves.

It also said that the marks in the optional exam will be treated as final marks.

