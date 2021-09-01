Sushmita Dev Arriving In Tripura For 15 Days, To Tour 60 Constituencies

Sushmita Dev, who recently joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC), is visiting Tripura today and is expected to stay for about two weeks.

Dev will be accompanied by West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu. All India General Secretary of TMC Abhishek Banerjee will also be visiting Tripura shortly.

TMC, which won a landslide victory in West Bengal in the 2021 Assembly elections, is now targeting Tripura.

Dev will reportedly be given the charge of Tripua apart from Assam.

During her time in Tripura, she will visit 60 constituencies in eight districts and hold meetings with party workers to strengthen their party.

On August 16, Dev resigned from Congress saying she was “beginning a new chapter of public service.”