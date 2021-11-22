Suspended DIG Rounak Ali Hazarika’s Residence Raided Again

AssamGuwahati NewsTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Suspended DIG Rounak Ali Hazarika

The investigating vigilance cell was reportedly not satisfied with the property details attached by Mr. Rounak Hazarika during his time in prison.

The Chief Minister’s Special Vigilence Cell again raided the home of suspended Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police, Rounak Ali Hazarika on Monday.

The raid, led by Deputy Superintendent of Police, Hitesh Thakuria, was carried out in presence of a government registered valuer. The drive was carried out reportedly to ascertain the amount of property belonging to the controversial police officer.

Related News

Canada to Allow Travellers for Fully Vaccinated with Covaxin…

Assam: Accident On Kaliabhomora Bridge, Vehicle Falls Into…

Assam: Another Super Speciality Hospital to Come up at GMCH

AIIMS Guwahati Construction To Be Complete Within 6 Months:…

The investigating vigilance cell was reportedly not satisfied with the property details attached by Mr. Rounak Hazarika during his time in prison. For that reason, the special cell again raided his residence, today.

ALSO READ: 3 Detained In Nagaland By Assam Rifles, Were About To Join ULFA

You might also like
Technology

‘COVID19 vaccine’ searched highest by Indians: Google

Assam

Tezpur: 2 dead, 2 Injured in Road Accident

National

Centre Forms National Council For Transgender Persons

Assam

ULFA (I) cadres arrested in Jorhat

Top Stories

Cop Arrested For Not Registering Rape Case

Top Stories

Ram Mandir Trust To Hold First Meet In Ayodhya