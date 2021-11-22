Suspended DIG Rounak Ali Hazarika’s Residence Raided Again

The investigating vigilance cell was reportedly not satisfied with the property details attached by Mr. Rounak Hazarika during his time in prison.

The Chief Minister’s Special Vigilence Cell again raided the home of suspended Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police, Rounak Ali Hazarika on Monday.

The raid, led by Deputy Superintendent of Police, Hitesh Thakuria, was carried out in presence of a government registered valuer. The drive was carried out reportedly to ascertain the amount of property belonging to the controversial police officer.

The investigating vigilance cell was reportedly not satisfied with the property details attached by Mr. Rounak Hazarika during his time in prison. For that reason, the special cell again raided his residence, today.

ALSO READ: 3 Detained In Nagaland By Assam Rifles, Were About To Join ULFA