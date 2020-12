TAC Poll Result: BJP Leading in 35 Seats

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading in 35 seats of the 36 seats in the Tiwa Autonomous Council elections. The counting of the polls is underway it has come to light that the BJP has won from almost all the seats except one in Goramari, the only seat to be won by Asom Gana Parishad (AGP).

A total of 124 candidates were in the fray in the election.

Here is the list of candidates winning from 15 seats:

Bhabesh Kathar (BJP)- Ampri Constituency

Madan Bordoloi (BJP)- Lalungpur constituency

Geetamoni Kalita Bhuyan (BJP)- Jorabari constituency

Mohan Senapati (BJP)- Sahari constituency

Saruj Konwar (BJP)- Tupakusi constituency

Binoy Konwar (BJP)- Bhurbandha constituency

Binapani Bordoloi (BJP)- Dhekiphala constituency

Pawan Manta (BJP)- Damal constituency

Pitambar Bordoloi (BJP)- Bihubari constituency

Tiken Basumatary (BJP)- Phangari constituency

Dulal Brahma (BJP)- Jamadari constituency

Jiwan Konwar (BJP)- Nelli Khala constituency

Indramoni Bordoloi (BJP)- Nambar Lalung constituency

Binita Daimary (BJP)- Junbeel constituency

Debakanta Bordoloi (BJP)- Bhumuraguri constituency

Runamoni Bodo Das (AGP)- Gormari constituency