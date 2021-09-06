Top StoriesWorld

Taliban Kills Afghan Pregnant Policewoman In Front Of Her Family

By Pratidin Bureau

An Afghan journalist informed in one of his tweet that an Afghan policewoman was shot dead by the Taliban in front of her family in Ghor province.

The pregnant woman, named Nigara was 6 months pregnant and was shot in front of her husband and children, the journalist informed.

A Sputnik correspondent reported on Sunday that women started buying head and body coverings out of fear that the Taliban would hunt down and beat them up if they were seen without hijabs or burqas, something similar to what used to happen in the country in the 1990s.

These developments came a few days after dozens of Afghan women held protests in Herat demanding rights and female representation in the government formation after the Taliban took control of the war-ravaged country, a report from NDTV stated.

Media sources also reported that protestors were carrying banners with slogans against the exclusion of women from the country’s political system under the regime of the Taliban.

As the Taliban took control of Afghanistan once again after 20 years, experts believe that Afghan women are most likely to face an uncertain future under the group’s regime.

A security and terrorism analyst Sajjan Gohel, said that women are scared out of their (Taliban) minds.

“From the Afghan women I’ve spoken to, it’s incredibly traumatic. You’re looking at an entire generation who only read about the Taliban in books. Now, they’re having to live side-by-side with what is effectively a misogynistic cult.” Dr Gohel further added.

