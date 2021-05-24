Top StoriesNational

Tamil Nadu Couple Ties Knot In Flight To Avoid COVID Restrictions

By Pratidin Bureau
27

A couple from Tamil Nadu got married on an airplane which was on its way to Bengaluru from Madurai.

The couple, Rakesh and Dheekshana, hired a chartered plane and got married during the flight to avoid the COVID-19 restrictions imposed in wake of the deadly second wave of the virus.

Visuals by ANI show a crowded flight with no COVID safety protocols being followed as the couple tied the knot. The other passengers are reportedly the couple’s family and friends. Both are residents of Madurai.

As per a report, around 161 passengers were onboard the flight during the unusual wedding.

Meanwhile, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday ordered strict action after pictures of the couple tying the knot went viral.

The flight in question is a chartered SpiceJet plane hired by the couple for the sole purpose of getting married aboard.

“On the incident of Madurai couple getting married onboard SpiceJet flight yesterday, the DGCA has directed SpiceJet to lodge complaint against those not following Covid-19 appropriate behaviour with relevant authorities,” a DGCA official told a national media outlet.

“The crew has been de-rostered. We are looking into this and will take strict action,” the official further said.

Tamil Nadu and Karnataka are currently under strict lockdown.

According to official data, Tamil Nadu’s COVID-19 caseload stands at 1,842,344 including 20,468 deaths, the corresponding figures for Karnataka are 2,424,904 and 25,282 respectively.

