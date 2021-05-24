Akhil Gogoi “Mentally Unfit” To Attend Assembly Session: CM Sarma

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma seems to have made a controversial remark against Raijol Dal chief and Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi during the final Assembly session today (Monday).

CM Sarma claimed that Akhil Gogoi is “mentally unfit” to attend the Assembly session and is undergoing treatment for the same since four months at Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH).

“Akhil Gogoi has been undergoing treatment at GMCH since four months due to his mental and psychological issues. How can a person like him be allowed to attend the Assembly session?,” CM Sarma said while replying to the discussion on Governor Jagdish Mukhi’s speech.

CM Sarma further alleged that Gogoi has flouted all COVID norms as he has been meeting everyone at the Assembly on the first day itself. He added that it was a “sign of a psychological patient”.

CM Sarma also refuted the previous statement made over the transportation for Akhil Gogoi for his travel to the Assembly from GMCH on Friday, saying that it was the responsibility of the government to bring him in the Assembly by maintaining proper COVID safety protocols.

Earlier on Friday, the newly-elected MLA alleged misbehavior on part of the police while being escorted to the Assam Assembly for his swearing-in. He alleged that the police have flouted COVID-19 protocols.

“I have been insulted inside the assembly. I was dragged in the middle of the ongoing assembly session. My words cannot be discarded by anyone. I am an Assamese, I will always speak my point and leave,” he stated.

“Democracy has been murdered, this is fascism. The police opted for violence instead of a peaceful interrogation,” he added.

90 MLAs were sworn-in on that day while the other MLAs took oath on Saturday as the session began with 50 percent attendance keeping in mind the COVID-19 protocols.

The three-day Assembly session concluded today.