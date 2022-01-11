NationalSportsTop Stories

Tata Replaces Vivo As Title Sponsor For IPL

By Pratidin Bureau

The Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Brijesh Patel announced on Tuesday that Tata will replace Vivo as the principle sponsor for the upcoming edition of the tournament.

ANI quoted the IPL chairman saying, “Yes, Tata will replace Vivo as the title sponsor”.

Notably, Vivo still has two years left in its sponsorship deal, and hence, during that time, Tata will remain as the main sponsor.

Meanwhile, the IPL’s two new teams, Sanjeev Goenka’s RPSG group for the Lucknow franchise and CVC Capital’s Ahmedabad team received their formal clearance from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday.

Both the franchises were given a time frame for player signing before the mega auction took place.

