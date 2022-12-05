5G Services In India: Airtel, Jio, VI Rollout Plans

The government just finalized the auction of the 5G spectrum and is currently in the process of accepting and allocating the spectrum to telecom networks that made offers. Also, Reliance Jio, Airtel, and VI, the three biggest phone companies, all put in bids at the auction. Adani Data Network joined the other three telecommunications giants this time around. Bidding for India's 5G spectrum has been estimated to fetch 1.5 million rupees.

According to Airtel, the company's 5G network will be available in key cities by the end of 2023. March 2024 is the target date for Airtel to have 5G service available in every major city and metropolitan area in its service area. Bharti Airtel has a 5G launch program in place for 5,000 cities throughout the country. Initially, it is expected that Airtel will launch 5G service in a subset of Indian cities, including Hyderabad, Jamnagar, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Delhi, Gandhinagar, Kolkata, Gurugram, Lucknow, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, and Pune.

During its AGM, Reliance Jio announced its much-anticipated 5G services. Some say that by Diwali 2022, residents of major Indian cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai, will be able to use Jio's 5G services. Spreading to neighboring municipalities is in the works. They plan to have all of India covered by December 2023, a span of just 18 months. Jio has completed the 5G rollout in the country's top 1,000 cities.