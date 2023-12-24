6 Best Smartphone options under ₹25,000: Say hello to performance in budget

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G

The Samsung Galaxy M34 5G leads the pack with a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display, a 50MP Triple No Shake Cam, and a robust 6000mAh battery. Its 12GB RAM, efficient Exynos 1280 processor, and extended OS support make it a top choice. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G impresses with a 6.59-inch display, 64MP main camera, and Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor. The 5000mAh battery and Oxygen OS contribute to its appeal. OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G, sporting a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, 50MP main sensor, and 80W SUPERVOOC, is an efficient and innovative choice.

Nokia G42 5G

Nokia G42 5G stands out with a Snapdragon 480+ 5G chipset, 6GB RAM, and a 50MP Triple AI Camera. Redmi Note 12 5G boasts a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display, Snapdragon 4 Gen1 processor, and a sleek Frosted Green design. Realme Narzo 60 5G, with a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display, ultraslim design, and versatile camera setup, combines style and performance. Samsung Galaxy A14 5G features a 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD display, a 50MP main sensor, and a 5000mAh battery, presenting a comprehensive package.

iQOO Z7 Pro 5G

iQOO Z7 Pro 5G, with a 6.78-inch 3D Curved AMOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 7200 5G processor, and a 64MP Aura Light OIS Camera, offers cutting-edge technology. Oppo A78 5G, equipped with a 6.56-inch display, 50MP AI Camera, and dual ultra-linear stereo speakers, strikes a balance between style and performance. iQOO Z7s 5G by Vivo stands out with a Snapdragon 695 5G processor, a 6.38-inch AMOLED display, and a 44W FlashCharge, showcasing aesthetics and functionality.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G

As for the best value for money, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G stands out, featuring a high-quality 64MP camera, a smooth 120 Hz refresh rate, and 33W SuperVOOC charging. For the best overall product, the Samsung Galaxy M34 5G takes the crown with a superior 120Hz sAMOLED display, a high-quality 50MP Triple Camera, and a massive 6000mAh battery, coupled with Samsung's reliability and software support.

Oppo A78 5G

Next on the list is the Oppo A78 5G, making a notable entry in the segment of the best phones under ₹25,000 by offering a blend of performance and style. Boasting a 6.56-inch display with a smooth 90Hz refresh rate, it ensures smooth and vibrant visuals. The 50MP AI Camera setup captures clear and detailed images, while the 8MP front camera is ideal for selfies. The large 5000mAh battery, supported by 33W SUPERVOOC charging, provides long-lasting usage and quick recharging. The Oppo A78 5G stands out further with its Glow Design, adding a unique aesthetic to its build. Equipped with dual ultra-linear stereo speakers, the phone delivers an immersive sound experience, making it an appealing choice for users seeking the best phone under ₹25,000.

iQOO Z7s 5G

Closing the list is the iQOO Z7s 5G by Vivo, presenting a compelling choice for the best phone under ₹25,000 with a balance of aesthetics and functionality. Powered by the efficient Snapdragon 695 5G processor, it offers a smooth and reliable performance. The 6.38-inch AMOLED display with high brightness and a 90Hz refresh rate provides a pleasing visual experience. The 64MP OIS Ultra Stable Camera captures high-quality, stable images, suitable for various photography needs. The device's slim profile and sleek Pacific Night design make it one of the segment's most stylish options. With 44W FlashCharge capability, the iQOO Z7s 5G ensures quick battery replenishment, solidifying its position as a top contender for the best phone under ₹25,000.