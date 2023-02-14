How to Add or Remove Instagram Login Information on Your Device

Instagram is the biggest and the most popular social media platform for sharing visual content such as photographs and videos in today’s date. Millions of people all around the world use it every day to stay in touch with their loved ones. It is undoubtedly a powerful and effective tool that we can use for free. It helps you keep your loved ones informed of your whereabouts by publishing occasional status updates.
Although several Instagram accounts can be set up on a single device, only one Instagram account can be logged into at a time. Adjusting your Instagram app's settings allows you to add or remove login information. On an Android or iOS smartphone, it only takes a few easy clicks to remove or add a login. Read the instructions below to learn how to edit your Instagram profile by adding or removing your login information.
Follow the simple steps given below to add or remove Instagram login information on your iPhone or android device. It is important to note that deactivating your Instagram account on your mobile device simply deletes the account from your device, and does not delete it forever from the Instagram database.
1. Launch Instagram on your iPhone or Android device and tap the profile symbol or your profile photo in the bottom right.
2. Access further settings by tapping the menu button in the upper right and head to the menu by clicking the gear icon.
3. Look for "logins'' near the bottom of the page. You can see the “add account” option. You need to click there and add the particulars of the account.
4. To remove the account, simply logout from that account and remove the account from the next page that follows.