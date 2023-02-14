How to Add or Remove Instagram Login Information on Your Device

How to add or remove Instagram login information on your iPhone or Android device

Follow the simple steps given below to add or remove Instagram login information on your iPhone or android device. It is important to note that deactivating your Instagram account on your mobile device simply deletes the account from your device, and does not delete it forever from the Instagram database.

1. Launch Instagram on your iPhone or Android device and tap the profile symbol or your profile photo in the bottom right.

2. Access further settings by tapping the menu button in the upper right and head to the menu by clicking the gear icon.

3. Look for "logins'' near the bottom of the page. You can see the “add account” option. You need to click there and add the particulars of the account.

4. To remove the account, simply logout from that account and remove the account from the next page that follows.