Amazon to Lay off 18,000 Employees Citing ‘Uncertain Economy’

The beginning of the year 2023 will witness another layoff of employees as Amazon announced on Wednesday that it will cut more than 18,000 jobs citing an uncertain economy.

CEO Andy Jassy in a statement said, “Between the reduction we made in November and the ones we’re sharing today, we plan to eliminate just over 18,000 roles.”

The CEO further said, “The Company’s leadership is deeply aware that these role eliminations are difficult for people, and we don't take these decisions lightly.”

“We are working to support those who are affected and are providing packages that include a separation payment, transitional health insurance benefits, and external job placement support,” he said.

He said that the impacted workers will be informed about the cutting off starting on January 18.

It may be mentioned that last year several multinational companies cut off their employees leaving them unemployed.

The companies include Meta, Twitter, Google, Microsoft, among several others.