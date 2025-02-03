Apple Intelligence to Launch in India with Localized English in April: Tim Cook

Apple CEO Tim Cook has confirmed that Apple Intelligence will be launched in localized English for the Indian market in April, alongside a range of other languages. Cook announced during a discussion with analysts following the company’s financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025, which ended on December 28, 2024. Apple reported quarterly revenue of $124.3 billion, reflecting a 4 percent year-over-year growth.

“We are working hard to take Apple Intelligence even further. In April, we’re bringing Apple Intelligence to more languages, including French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Spanish, Japanese, Korean, and simplified Chinese, as well as localized English to Singapore and India,” Cook stated.

Additionally, Cook highlighted the growth in iPhone's installed base, which reached an all-time high across all geographic regions. “We also set an all-time record for upgraders. According to a recent survey from Kantar, during the December quarter, iPhone was a top-selling model in the US, urban China, India, the UK, France, Australia, and Japan,” he noted.

Apple’s new CFO, Kevan Parekh, pointed out the growing enterprise adoption of Apple products, citing Zomato's use of Macs across its workforce. “We also see strong demand in our emerging markets. For example, Zomato, a leading food ordering and delivery company in India, has deployed thousands of Macs across their workforce to foster innovation,” he said.

In response to a query regarding the strong performance in emerging markets, Cook elaborated: “We have great results in a number of emerging markets, and as you know from past calls, particularly keen on India. India set a December-quarter record during the quarter, and we are opening more stores there, we’ve announced that we’re going to open four new stores there. The iPhone was the top selling model in India for the quarter, and it’s the second largest smartphone market in the world and the third largest for PCs and tablets, and so there’s a huge market, and we have very modest share in these markets, and so I think there’s lots of upside there, and that’s just one of the emerging markets.”