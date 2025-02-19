Apple iPhone 16e Debuts in India: Check Price, Specs, and Availability

After months of speculation, Apple has officially introduced the iPhone 16e, marking the beginning of a new nomenclature in the company’s smartphone lineup. Positioned as an affordable addition to the iPhone 16 series, the iPhone 16e boasts flagship-level features, including the powerful A18 chip, a 6.1-inch OLED display, a 48MP Fusion camera, and Apple’s first in-house cellular modem, the C1.

iPhone 16e: India Pricing and Availability

Apple has set the iPhone 16e’s starting price at Rs 59,999 for the 128GB variant, while the 256GB model is priced at Rs 64,999. Pre-orders for the device will commence on February 21, with official availability beginning February 28. The smartphone will be available for purchase through Apple Stores, Amazon India, Flipkart, and authorized Apple resellers.

Launch offers include an instant Rs 5,000 discount on HDFC Bank credit card transactions and no-cost EMI options for up to 12 months, making the device more accessible to a wider audience.

Key Specifications of the iPhone 16e

Display: 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED with a notch.

Chipset: A18 chip with a 6-core CPU and 4-core GPU.

Software: Runs on iOS 18 with Apple Intelligence integration.

Camera: A 48MP Fusion rear camera offering 2x telephoto-quality digital zoom; a 12MP TrueDepth front camera with autofocus.

Battery: Apple claims it lasts up to 6 hours longer than the iPhone 11.

Charging: USB-C and wireless charging support.

Build: IP68-rated for water and dust resistance.

Noteworthy Features of the iPhone 16e

While the iPhone 16e joins Apple’s flagship lineup, it effectively replaces the iPhone SE series as the company’s most affordable iPhone. It introduces several significant upgrades over its predecessor, the iPhone SE 3.

Unlike the iPhone SE’s LCD panel, the iPhone 16e features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, delivering vibrant colors, deep blacks, and HDR support for an enhanced visual experience.

Apple claims that the iPhone 16e offers the best battery performance in its segment, lasting up to 12 hours longer than previous SE models. This is partly due to its larger form factor, which accommodates a bigger battery.

Powered by the A18 chip, the iPhone 16e ensures smooth multitasking, high-performance gaming with ray tracing, and advanced AI-powered features. It supports Apple Intelligence tools, including improved Siri interactions, Genmoji, smart photo editing, and real-time text search.

The iPhone 16e’s 48MP Fusion camera is designed to elevate mobile photography, supporting Night Mode, Portrait Mode, and 4K video recording with Dolby Vision.

The device includes Emergency SOS, Roadside Assistance, and Messages via satellite, ensuring connectivity even in areas without cellular or Wi-Fi signals.

A notable addition is the Action Button, which allows users to customize shortcuts for quick access to essential features such as the camera, flashlight, Siri, and more.

The iPhone 16e represents a significant shift in Apple’s strategy for budget-conscious consumers, delivering flagship-level features at a competitive price. With its premium display, powerful performance, and advanced AI capabilities, the iPhone 16e is set to redefine the affordable smartphone experience. Pre-orders begin on February 21, with the official launch scheduled for February 28.