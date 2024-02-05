Apple Vision Pro's Use Of Spatial Computing Tech Explained

Apple's priciest item, the Vision Pro headset, was recently released and it has caused a stir in the tech world. Despite popular belief that it operates on a virtual reality system, the Apple Vision Pro actually utilizes spatial computing.
The Apple Vision Pro was introduced on Friday, with a starting price of USD 3,500. Despite being equipped with spatial computing technology, the meaning of this concept remains unclear to many.
Spatial computing is frequently associated with 'mixed reality' or augmented reality, although tech experts interpret the term differently.
Spatial computing, although a recent concept in the tech industry, was first named by researcher Simon Greenwold in 2003. He defined the concept as being a “human interaction with a machine in which the machine retains and manipulates referents to real objects and spaces.”
Spatial computing refers to the interaction between humans and computers that allows individuals to experience it as if it is occurring in the physical world and their immediate environment, rather than being confined to a computer screen.
One fundamental illustration of spatial reality is the popular game Pokemon Go, where players engage with virtual Pokemon in real-world settings. This concept of spatial computing aligns closely with virtual and augmented reality.
Spatial computing combines real-world and virtual experiences. The Apple Vision Pro device collects information from a user's physical environment and transforms it into a 3D map known as spatial mapping.
Afterwards, the device is capable of overlaying virtual items onto the user's real-world environment through the Vision Pro headset, hence the concept of 'mixed reality' comes into action. This occurs as the user's physical surroundings are now integrated with virtual reality.
The Apple Vision Pro headset comes with its newly created visionOS software, allowing users to control the device solely through eye movements, hand gestures, and voice commands. This headset utilizes spatial computing to blend virtual reality into the user's actual environment, enabling multitasking.
Apple's Vision Pro headset enables the integration of 3D vision into everyday life, allowing users to perform various tasks simultaneously with simple hand gestures. This technology allows individuals to maintain their natural vision while digital images are overlaid onto their physical environment.