Assam Hosts First Super CreatorCon, Empowering Local Digital Creators

The first-ever Assam edition of Super CreatorCon 2025 unfolded at Taj Vivanta, Guwahati, on Sunday, bringing together a vibrant mix of digital creators, entrepreneurs, and creative professionals from across the state. The event marked a defining moment for Assam’s rapidly growing creator community — one that is steadily turning digital storytelling into a sustainable industry.

The conference opened on a solemn note, with participants observing a minute of silence in memory of the late musical icon Zubeen Garg, whose legacy in Assamese art and culture continues to shape the creative identity of the region.

Empowering Creativity with Purpose

The sessions delved into how creators can build meaningful careers through creativity, authenticity, and sustainable practices.

In the opening discussion titled “Turning Your Passion into a Sustainable Brand,” artist and educator Kaveri Banikya highlighted the role of art in mental well-being and personal balance. “Art nourishes the mind. Just as we keep coloured spices at home, we should keep colours in our lives too — they bring calm, focus, and positivity,” she said, emphasizing how creative expression can also be a form of emotional self-care.

Rethinking the Creator Economy

A thought-provoking session led by Ankita Saikia, founder of the digital platform Skara, explored how creators can navigate the evolving social media ecosystem. “Social media is a rented space,” Saikia observed, pointing out the need for creators to seek independence in managing their content and audience data. “Understanding metrics and making informed, data-driven decisions are essential for long-term growth,” she said.

Saikia also underscored the value of community-driven innovation — where platforms evolve based on user feedback and collaboration — as key to building a more equitable creator economy.

Storytelling at the Core of Digital Engagement

Renowned content creator Nilakshi R. Sarma took the stage in the session “Cracking the Code: Tips for Creating Engaging Videos,” where she broke down the anatomy of impactful content. “Content must tell a story. It should evoke emotion, offer insight, and leave the viewer with something meaningful,” Sarma said. “Engagement isn’t just about trends or algorithms — it’s about connection.”

Her session resonated deeply with emerging creators looking to refine their storytelling craft in a fast-changing digital landscape.

Building a Knowledge-Based Creative Ecosystem

Beyond individual growth, Super CreatorCon 2025 aimed to strengthen Assam’s content ecosystem through shared learning and mentorship. Speaking to the media after the event, Saikia said the conference sought to create a collaborative space for local creators. “Many people here are already creating content or teaching online but often struggle with questions of monetization or consistency. We wanted to provide practical guidance and a platform for real dialogue,” she noted.

The event also spotlighted the importance of integrating technology with creativity. With digital tools becoming more accessible, creators today are not only entertainers but also educators, social commentators, and entrepreneurs. The conversations at CreatorCon reflected this shift — from viewing content creation as a hobby to recognizing it as a viable, knowledge-based profession.

The Bigger Picture

Co-founders Ankita Saikia and Porag Gogoi, both with backgrounds in design and technology, envisioned Super CreatorCon as more than a conference — as a movement to nurture digital self-reliance in the Northeast. Their approach, emphasizing skill development, community collaboration, and creator autonomy, aligns with a broader national trend of empowering regional creators to tell their own stories on their own terms.