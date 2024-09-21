10 Best Laptops Under 50000 in India (2024)

If you're on the lookout for a high-quality laptop under ₹50,000, you're not alone. This price range offers some incredible options, combining powerful performance, sleek designs, and robust battery life. But with so many choices, which one should you pick? In this guide, we’ve done all the heavy lifting for you by reviewing some of the top laptops under ₹50,000 in 2024, so you can make the best choice based on your needs.
In this price range, you can expect:
Mid-tier processors like AMD Ryzen 5/7 and Intel Core i5, ensuring smooth multitasking.
8GB to 16GB RAM for seamless performance.
SSD storage starting at 512GB for fast boot-ups and file access.
Decent battery life, generally 7-10 hours, with fast charging.
Integrated or entry-level dedicated graphics for casual gaming and media consumption.
Full HD displays with anti-glare technology for clearer visuals.
Now, let’s dive into the top contenders for the best laptops.
Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 5700U (8 cores, 16 threads)
RAM: 16GB DDR4
Storage: 1TB SSD
Graphics: AMD Radeon Graphics
Display: 15.6” FHD (1920x1080) BrightView, 250 nits
Battery Life: Up to 8 hours
Weight: 1.75 kg
The HP Pavilion 15 is an absolute powerhouse for those who need performance on the go. With its 8-core Ryzen 7 processor, this laptop handles heavy multitasking with ease, whether you’re editing videos, running software, or just have a million tabs open. The 16GB RAM further boosts its efficiency, allowing you to switch between tasks without any lag.
The 1TB SSD offers ample storage, so you never have to worry about running out of space for your files, apps, or media. Plus, the laptop features HP Fast Charge, which powers it up to 50% in just 45 minutes.
Ideal For: Students, professionals, content creators who need strong multitasking capabilities without compromising on storage.
Excellent multitasking capability with 16GB RAM and 8-core processor.
Huge 1TB SSD for all your storage needs.
High-quality FHD display with vibrant colors.
Slightly heavier at 1.75 kg.
Graphics are not suitable for high-end gaming.
Processor: Intel Core i5-13420H (8 cores, 12 threads)
RAM: 8GB LPDDR4x
Storage: 512GB SSD
Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics
Display: 14” FHD (1920x1200) IPS, TÜV Rheinland Certified
Battery Life: Up to 12 hours
Weight: 1.4 kg
Looking for a lightweight yet powerful laptop? The HONOR MagicBook X14 Pro 2024 is your best bet. Weighing only 1.4 kg, it’s perfect for users who need a portable device for daily commutes or work-from-anywhere lifestyles. Despite its slim profile, it doesn’t skimp on performance, thanks to the 13th Gen Intel Core i5 processor.
The 14-inch FHD display is a joy to look at, with anti-glare technology and TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light Certification, reducing eye strain during long hours of work or study. Plus, the 12-hour battery life ensures you won’t have to worry about charging during the day.
Ideal For: Frequent travelers, students, or professionals who need a light, long-lasting laptop.
Slim and lightweight, perfect for carrying around.
Long battery life of up to 12 hours.
Eye-friendly display with low blue light emission.
Only 8GB RAM, which may limit heavy multitasking.
Integrated graphics limit high-end gaming.
Processor: Intel Core i5-13420H
RAM: 16GB DDR4
Storage: 512GB SSD
Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 (4GB)
Display: 15.6” FHD (1920x1080) 144Hz IPS
Battery Life: Up to 7 hours
Weight: 1.78 kg
For those looking to game on a budget, the Acer Aspire 5 Gaming Laptop is a fantastic pick. Equipped with a 4GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 GPU, this laptop is perfect for casual gaming, 3D rendering, and creative tasks like photo or video editing.
Its 144Hz display ensures smooth visuals, making it a great option for gamers who want fluid motion in their games. The 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD provide plenty of speed and storage, ensuring faster load times for your favorite games and apps.
Ideal For: Gamers, creative professionals, and anyone needing better graphics performance.
Excellent graphics performance with the NVIDIA RTX 2050.
High refresh rate (144Hz) for smooth gaming visuals.
16GB RAM for fast performance.
Heavier than other models, weighing 1.78 kg.
Battery life is average compared to other non-gaming laptops.
Processor: Intel Core i5-12500H (12th Gen)
RAM: 16GB DDR4
Storage: 512GB SSD
Graphics: Intel Iris Xe Graphics
Display: 15.6” FHD (1920x1080)
Battery Life: Up to 6 hours
Weight: 1.7 kg
The ASUS Vivobook 15 is built for productivity. Featuring the 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, this laptop delivers smooth multitasking, whether you're using heavy office software, browsing the web, or streaming. With 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD, you’ll experience faster file handling, app switching, and data storage.
The backlit keyboard ensures comfortable typing even in low light, making it a great choice for students and professionals who work long hours.
Ideal For: Office professionals, students, and remote workers who need a reliable workhorse.
Excellent productivity performance with Intel Core i5 and 16GB RAM.
Stylish design and backlit keyboard for added convenience.
Lightweight and portable at 1.7 kg.
Battery life could be better at only 6 hours.
Not ideal for gaming or graphic-intensive work.
Processor: Intel Core i5-13420H (8 cores, 12 threads)
RAM: 16GB DDR4
Storage: 512GB SSD
Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics
Display: 15.6” FHD (1920x1080), 300 Nits, Anti-Glare
Battery Life: Up to 12 hours
Weight: 1.62 kg
The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 is perfect for users who prioritize display quality. The 300 nits brightness and anti-glare coating make it ideal for working in different lighting conditions, whether it’s outdoor or indoor use. Its FHD IPS display ensures clear visuals, making it great for entertainment, work, or content creation.
The Intel Core i5 processor and 16GB RAM provide solid performance for everyday multitasking and office tasks. Plus, the long battery life ensures you can keep going without frequent charging.
Ideal For: Professionals, students, and anyone who values high-quality visuals.
Bright, high-quality display with 300 nits and anti-glare.
Good performance with 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD.
Long battery life.
Integrated graphics may not handle gaming or design-heavy tasks.
Slightly heavier at 1.62 kg.
Processor: Intel Core i5-1334U (Up to 4.6GHz, 10 cores)
RAM: 16GB DDR4
Storage: 512GB SSD
Graphics: Integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics
Display: 15.6” FHD (1920x1080), 120Hz
Battery Life: Up to 7 hours
Weight: 1.66 kg
The Dell Vostro 15 is tailored for business professionals and students who require a powerful machine for multitasking. Its 13th Gen Intel Core i5 processor paired with 16GB RAM provides excellent performance for everyday applications and tasks. The vibrant 15.6-inch FHD display with a 120Hz refresh rate ensures smooth visuals, whether you're working on presentations or watching videos.
With a weight of just 1.66 kg, it’s easy to carry, making it ideal for on-the-go use. The pre-installed Windows 11 and Microsoft Office ensure you’re ready for work right out of the box, while the included McAfee subscription provides peace of mind.
Ideal For: Business users, students, and anyone needing a reliable and efficient laptop.
Excellent performance with Intel's latest processor.
Comes with lifetime software subscriptions for Windows and Office.
Lightweight and portable design.
Integrated graphics may not support high-end gaming.
Battery life is shorter compared to other laptops in this range.
Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 7520U
RAM: 16GB DDR5
Storage: 512GB SSD
Graphics: Integrated AMD Radeon Graphics
Display: 15.6” FHD (1920x1080) Anti-Glare
Battery Life: Up to 8 hours
Weight: 1.8 kg
For users seeking a budget-friendly option without sacrificing too much on performance, the ASUS Vivobook Go 15 (2023) is a fantastic choice. Powered by the AMD Ryzen 5 7520U processor and equipped with 16GB DDR5 RAM, it handles most day-to-day tasks efficiently.
Its FHD anti-glare display makes it a good option for students or professionals who need a laptop for study, work, or light media consumption.
Ideal For: Students, budget-conscious users, and casual office work.
Affordable price for the specs offered.
Good multitasking capability with 16GB RAM.
Lightweight for easy portability.
Integrated graphics limit gaming and heavy multimedia use.
Battery life could be better.
Processor: Intel Core i5-12500H (12th Gen, 4P+8E cores, up to 4.5 GHz)
RAM: 16GB DDR4
Storage: 512GB SSD
Graphics: Integrated Intel Iris Xe
Display: 15.6” FHD (1920x1080), 60Hz, 220 nits
Battery Life: Up to 6 hours
Weight: 1.7 kg
The ASUS Vivobook 15 is a perfect blend of style and functionality, featuring a sleek design with a backlit keyboard. The powerful Intel Core i5 processor ensures smooth multitasking and enhanced gaming experiences. With 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD, you have ample memory and storage for your everyday tasks.
The FHD display with a 180° lay-flat hinge makes it ideal for presentations and video calls, while the lightweight build ensures easy portability. Additionally, the ASUS Antibacterial Guard keeps your device clean and safe.
Ideal For: Students, professionals, and anyone who values style alongside performance.
Thin and lightweight design for easy portability.
Powerful performance with the latest Intel processor.
Great display quality with low blue light emission.
Battery life may be limited under heavy usage.
Integrated graphics might not suit high-end gaming needs.
Processor: Intel Core i5-1334U
RAM: 16GB DDR4
Storage: 512GB SSD
Graphics: Integrated Intel Iris Xe
Display: 15.6” FHD (1920x1080), micro-edge
Battery Life: Up to 7 hours 45 minutes
Weight: 1.59 kg
The HP Laptop 15 combines performance with a stylish design, featuring a micro-edge display that enhances your viewing experience. With an Intel Core i5 processor and 16GB RAM, this laptop excels at multitasking and delivers captivating visuals for work or entertainment.
It boasts an impressive battery life and HP Fast Charge technology, allowing you to power up quickly on the go. The dual speakers by B&O enhance audio quality, making it perfect for streaming your favorite shows or listening to music.
Ideal For: Students and professionals looking for a reliable laptop for everyday tasks and entertainment.
Stunning display with micro-edge design.
Long battery life with fast charging capability.
High-quality audio performance.
Slightly heavier than some alternatives.
Integrated graphics may limit gaming performance.
Processor: Intel Core i5-13420H (13th Gen, 8 cores, 12 threads)
RAM: 16GB DDR4
Storage: 512GB SSD
Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 (4GB)
Display: 15.6” FHD (1920x1080) 144Hz IPS
Battery Life: Up to 7 hours
Weight: 1.78 kg
The Acer Aspire 5 is built for gamers and creators who demand high performance. The combination of the Intel Core i5 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 graphics makes it ideal for casual gaming and multitasking. The 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD ensure quick loading times and smooth operations across applications.
The 15.6” FHD display with a 144Hz refresh rate delivers vibrant visuals, enhancing your gaming experience. Plus, the sleek design features a backlit keyboard and a fingerprint reader for added convenience.
Ideal For: Casual gamers, content creators, and students who need a high-performance laptop.
Powerful dedicated GPU for better graphics.
High refresh rate for smooth gaming.
Ample storage and memory for multitasking.
Slightly heavier compared to ultrabooks.
Battery life is average for a gaming laptop.
When choosing the best laptop under ₹50,000, it ultimately depends on your personal requirements and preferences. Here’s a quick recap to help you decide:
If you're into heavy multitasking and need ample storage, HP Pavilion 15 Ryzen 7 is your go-to option. Its robust processor and large SSD make it ideal for productivity enthusiasts who want seamless performance.
For portability and long-lasting battery life, the HONOR MagicBook X14 Pro is the perfect choice. Its lightweight design and 12-hour battery life make it ideal for students or professionals who are always on the move.
If you enjoy casual gaming or need superior graphics performance, the Acer Aspire 5 Gaming Laptop offers a great balance between power and affordability. Its RTX 2050 GPU makes it stand out for gaming and creative tasks.
For those who need a reliable laptop for work or study, the ASUS Vivobook 15 excels with a 12th Gen Intel i5 processor and 16GB of RAM, delivering smooth productivity without breaking the bank.
Yes, some laptops like the Acer Aspire 5 Gaming Laptop come with dedicated graphics (NVIDIA RTX 2050), which allows for casual gaming and 3D rendering. However, for high-end gaming, you might need to look at higher-budget options.
While 8GB RAM is sufficient for basic multitasking, opening multiple heavy applications or large files may cause slowdowns. If you need to run demanding software or frequently multitask, consider laptops with 16GB RAM for smoother performance.
Both Intel and AMD offer great processors in this range. AMD Ryzen 5/7 processors tend to be slightly better at multitasking, while Intel i5 processors, particularly the 12th and 13th Gen models, offer great performance for everyday tasks and gaming.
Most laptops in this price range, like the HP Pavilion 15 and ASUS Vivobook 15, allow storage upgrades via SSD. RAM upgrades depend on the model; some have soldered RAM, while others allow expansion, so check the specific model details.
Brands like HP, Dell, and Lenovo are well-known for their extensive service networks across India. HP Pavilion and Dell Inspiron series come with solid warranty options and multiple service centers, making after-sales support more accessible.
Laptops under ₹50,000 offer a great mix of features for casual users, students, professionals, and even gamers. By focusing on your core requirements—whether it’s portability, multitasking, or gaming—you can find the perfect laptop that balances performance and value.
Each of the models we've reviewed here has its own strengths, so whether you're looking for power, portability, or graphics, there's something for everyone. Now that you’ve got all the information, go ahead and choose the laptop that best fits your needs and enjoy the perfect balance of performance and affordability.
Disclaimer: The prices mentioned in this article are accurate as of the time of writing. However, they may vary over time due to market fluctuations, sales, or updates from the manufacturers and retailers. We recommend checking the latest prices and availability on official websites or trusted online retailers before making a purchase.