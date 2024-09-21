10 Best Laptops Under 50000 in India (2024)

If you're on the lookout for a high-quality laptop under ₹50,000, you're not alone. This price range offers some incredible options, combining powerful performance, sleek designs, and robust battery life. But with so many choices, which one should you pick? In this guide, we’ve done all the heavy lifting for you by reviewing some of the top laptops under ₹50,000 in 2024, so you can make the best choice based on your needs.

What to Expect from a Laptop Under ₹50,000

In this price range, you can expect:

Mid-tier processors like AMD Ryzen 5/7 and Intel Core i5, ensuring smooth multitasking.

8GB to 16GB RAM for seamless performance.

SSD storage starting at 512GB for fast boot-ups and file access.

Decent battery life , generally 7-10 hours, with fast charging.

Integrated or entry-level dedicated graphics for casual gaming and media consumption.

Full HD displays with anti-glare technology for clearer visuals.

Now, let’s dive into the top contenders for the best laptops.

The Best Laptop Under 50000: Top Picks