Technology

BGMI 3.8 Update Released: New Redeem Codes, Features, and How to Claim Rewards

Krafton India has rolled out the BGMI 3.8 update on May 15, 2025, featuring a new Attack on Titan-inspired Steampunk Frontier Theme Mode, along with gameplay enhancements like Giant Potion, Mechanical Hook, and Loot Trains.

Abhilasha Pathak
bgmi codes

Krafton India has just dropped the much-awaited Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) 3.8 update, and it’s packed with thrilling new content. To hype things up even further, the developers have also released a fresh batch of redeem codes that offer exclusive weapon upgrades, premium skins, and outfits. These updates and codes are set to enhance the gaming experience for millions of players across the country.

If you're a BGMI fan, now is the perfect time to log in, explore the new features, and grab the limited-time rewards before they’re gone.

BGMI 3.8 Update Released: Highlights

Released on May 15, 2025, the BGMI 3.8 update brings in an Attack on Titan-inspired Steampunk Frontier Theme Mode along with gameplay enhancements. Key additions include:

  • Giant Potion: Temporarily transforms players into a giant; teammates can ride on their shoulders.

  • Mechanical Hook: Offers Spider-Man-like swinging across buildings.

  • Loot Trains: Two trains loaded with special weapons now travel across the map.

  • New Hot Drops: Erangel’s Shooting Range and Mylta have been enhanced for closer, action-packed encounters.

New BGMI Redeem Codes (Valid Until June 6, 2025)

Krafton has shared 24 new redeem codes that allow players to unlock exclusive in-game items. These include Pink and Purple-tier rewards, available on a first-come, first-served basis.

List of BGMI Redeem Codes:

CRZBZFGWSD4R

CRZCZK6GFC5C

CRZDZHRUEFEE

CRZEZ6UPJT7V

CRZFZ5QDGXN8

CRZGZEDF8AAK

CRZHZJ6CUTTK

CRZIZJMBVJPW

CRZJZB9DF4KH

CRZKZH65WJTT

CRZLZTD6J3BV

CRZMZ9XKWUQN

CVZBZ3SQTKUV

CVZCZPWFE6VG

CVZDZFWCWCAE

CVZEZ8MBKBHC

CVZFZ9FM3RC5

CVZGZGS7M7TU

CVZHZ5XJXWUP

CVZIZHHBGT9T

CVZJZKA7BFMD

CVZKZEARTC8W

CVZLZH5W5EA6

CVZMZPXH6345

How to Redeem BGMI Codes

To claim the rewards, follow these simple steps:

  1. Go to the official page.

  2. Enter your Character ID.

  3. Paste the redeem code from the list above.

  4. Complete the captcha verification.

  5. Hit Confirm. You’ll see a success message if the code is still valid.

Always use only the official BGMI site to avoid scams or phishing attempts.

Download Size and Installation Tips

  • Make sure your device has at least 2GB of free storage.

  • Visit the Google Play Store or Apple App Store to update the game.

  • If the update doesn’t appear immediately, wait for a few hours—it is being rolled out in phases.

The BGMI 3.8 update brings a refreshing twist to the classic gameplay with its anime-inspired theme, new tools, and exciting loot opportunities. Alongside the update, Krafton’s limited-time redeem codes offer a great chance for players to claim premium in-game content for free.

Make sure to redeem your codes before June 6, 2025, and dive into the action-packed experience that this update promises. Happy gaming!

