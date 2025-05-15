BGMI 3.8 Update Released: New Redeem Codes, Features, and How to Claim Rewards

Krafton India has just dropped the much-awaited Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) 3.8 update, and it’s packed with thrilling new content. To hype things up even further, the developers have also released a fresh batch of redeem codes that offer exclusive weapon upgrades, premium skins, and outfits. These updates and codes are set to enhance the gaming experience for millions of players across the country.
If you're a BGMI fan, now is the perfect time to log in, explore the new features, and grab the limited-time rewards before they’re gone.
BGMI 3.8 Update Released: Highlights
Released on May 15, 2025, the BGMI 3.8 update brings in an Attack on Titan-inspired Steampunk Frontier Theme Mode along with gameplay enhancements. Key additions include:
Giant Potion: Temporarily transforms players into a giant; teammates can ride on their shoulders.
Mechanical Hook: Offers Spider-Man-like swinging across buildings.
Loot Trains: Two trains loaded with special weapons now travel across the map.
New Hot Drops: Erangel’s Shooting Range and Mylta have been enhanced for closer, action-packed encounters.
New BGMI Redeem Codes (Valid Until June 6, 2025)
Krafton has shared 24 new redeem codes that allow players to unlock exclusive in-game items. These include Pink and Purple-tier rewards, available on a first-come, first-served basis.
List of BGMI Redeem Codes:
CRZBZFGWSD4R
CRZCZK6GFC5C
CRZDZHRUEFEE
CRZEZ6UPJT7V
CRZFZ5QDGXN8
CRZGZEDF8AAK
CRZHZJ6CUTTK
CRZIZJMBVJPW
CRZJZB9DF4KH
CRZKZH65WJTT
CRZLZTD6J3BV
CRZMZ9XKWUQN
CVZBZ3SQTKUV
CVZCZPWFE6VG
CVZDZFWCWCAE
CVZEZ8MBKBHC
CVZFZ9FM3RC5
CVZGZGS7M7TU
CVZHZ5XJXWUP
CVZIZHHBGT9T
CVZJZKA7BFMD
CVZKZEARTC8W
CVZLZH5W5EA6
CVZMZPXH6345
How to Redeem BGMI Codes
To claim the rewards, follow these simple steps:
Go to the official page.
Enter your Character ID.
-
Paste the redeem code from the list above.
Complete the captcha verification.
Hit Confirm. You’ll see a success message if the code is still valid.
Always use only the official BGMI site to avoid scams or phishing attempts.
Download Size and Installation Tips
Make sure your device has at least 2GB of free storage.
Visit the Google Play Store or Apple App Store to update the game.
If the update doesn’t appear immediately, wait for a few hours—it is being rolled out in phases.
The BGMI 3.8 update brings a refreshing twist to the classic gameplay with its anime-inspired theme, new tools, and exciting loot opportunities. Alongside the update, Krafton’s limited-time redeem codes offer a great chance for players to claim premium in-game content for free.
Make sure to redeem your codes before June 6, 2025, and dive into the action-packed experience that this update promises. Happy gaming!
