Blox Fruits Codes for June 2025: Redeem Free XP Boosts, Stat Resets & More

Blox Fruits, one of the most engaging anime-inspired games on Roblox, continues to capture the attention of millions with its One Piece-style gameplay, expansive world, and challenging quests. As players aim to become the most powerful pirate or marine, leveling up efficiently is key—and that's where Blox Fruits codes come in. For June 2025, a fresh list of redeemable codes can grant you in-game boosts like double experience, Beli, and stat resets, making your journey smoother and faster.

What Are Blox Fruits Codes?

Blox Fruits codes are time-limited promo codes shared by the developers during game updates, events, or milestones. These codes offer valuable in-game benefits such as:

2x XP boosts

Free Beli (currency)

Stat resets

Temporary power-ups

These freebies can be a game-changer for both beginners and seasoned players, helping them progress faster through quests, battles, and island explorations.

Active Blox Fruits Codes (June 2025)

Here's a list of currently active Blox Fruits codes for June 2025. Most of them provide 20 minutes of double XP, while some offer stat resets or just humorous rewards.

Active Blox Fruits Codes

Code Reward(s) Date Added 1LOSTADMIN 20 minutes of 2x Experience February 2025 ADMINFIGHT 20 minutes of 2x Experience February 2025 GIFTING_HOURS 20 minutes of 2x Experience January 2025 NOMOREHACK 20 minutes of 2x Experience January 2025 BANEXPLOIT 20 minutes of 2x Experience January 2025 EARN_FRUITS 20 minutes of 2x Experience September 2024 FIGHT4FRUIT 20 minutes of 2x Experience August 2024 NOEXPLOITER 20 minutes of 2x Experience July 2024 NOOB2ADMIN 20 minutes of 2x Experience June 2024 CODESLIDE 20 minutes of 2x Experience June 2024 ADMINHACKED Stat Reset May 2024 ADMINDARES 20 minutes of 2x Experience May 2024 fruitconcepts 20 minutes of 2x Experience May 2024 krazydares 20 minutes of 2x Experience May 2024 TRIPLEABUSE 20 minutes of 2x Experience April 2024 SEATROLLING 20 minutes of 2x Experience April 2024 24NOADMIN 20 minutes of 2x Experience March 2024 REWARDFUN 20 minutes of 2x Experience February 2024 NEWTROLL 20 minutes of 2x Experience December 2023 SECRET_ADMIN 20 minutes of 2x Experience October 2023 KITT_RESET Stat Reset September 2023 CHANDLER 0 Beli May 2023 Sub2CaptainMaui 20 minutes of 2x Experience April 2023 kittgaming 20 minutes of 2x Experience May 2022 Sub2Fer999 20 minutes of 2x Experience May 2022 Enyu_is_Pro 20 minutes of 2x Experience May 2022 Magicbus 20 minutes of 2x Experience May 2022 JCWK 20 minutes of 2x Experience May 2022 Starcodeheo 20 minutes of 2x Experience May 2022 Bluxxy 20 minutes of 2x Experience March 2022 fudd10_v2 2 Beli January 2022 SUB2GAMERROBOT_EXP1 30 minutes of 2x Experience September 2021 SUB2GAMERROBOT_RESET1 Stat Reset September 2021 Sub2UncleKizaru Stat Reset October 2020 Axiore 20 minutes of 2x Experience September 2020 Sub2Daigrock 15 minutes of 2x Experience July 2020 Bignews In-Game Title March 2020 Sub2NoobMaster123 15 minutes of 2x Experience February 2020 StrawHatMaine 15 minutes of 2x Experience January 2020 TantaiGaming 15 minutes of 2x Experience November 2019 Fudd10 1 Beli August 2019 TheGreatAce 20 minutes of 2x Experience August 2019 Sub2OfficialNoobie 20 minutes of 2x Experience July 2019

How to Redeem Blox Fruits Codes

Open Blox Fruits on Roblox. Click the Twitter bird icon (on the left side of your screen). Enter the code in the box. Hit Try to redeem

Expired Blox Fruits Codes

Many older codes have now expired. These include:

NOOB2PRO – 2x XP

CODE_SERVICIO – 2x XP

EXP_5B – 2x XP

RESET_5B – Stat Reset

GAMERROBOT_YT – 2x XP

1MLIKES_RESET – Stat Reset

Check back regularly to see if any of these return or get reactivated in future events.

💡 Pro Tip: Always copy-paste codes from a trusted source to avoid typos and formatting errors. Watch out for confusing characters like the letter “O” and the number “0.”

How to Play Blox Fruits – Quick Starter Guide

New to Blox Fruits? Here’s a step-by-step gameplay breakdown:

Choose a faction – Pirates or Marines. Complete quests – Earn XP and Beli. Buy gear and fruits – Spend your currency on weapons and Blox Fruits with special abilities. Explore islands – Use boats to travel and battle powerful NPCs. Engage in PvP – Unlock at Level 20 for extra fun and rewards.

Tips to Get More Blox Fruits Codes

Bookmark trusted websites that regularly update code lists.

Join the Blox Fruits Discord server and check the #server-announcements channel.

Follow developers on platforms like Twitter or Roblox groups for early code drops.

Whether you're starting your pirate journey or grinding to become the strongest fighter in the seas, using Blox Fruits codes can greatly enhance your experience. The June 2025 codes provide plenty of double XP boosts and a few stat resets to help you level up quicker, earn more Beli, and unlock rare fruits. Make sure to redeem them before they expire and keep an eye out for new ones.

