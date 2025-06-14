Blox Fruits Codes for June 2025: Redeem Free XP Boosts, Stat Resets & More

Blox Fruits, one of the most engaging anime-inspired games on Roblox, continues to capture the attention of millions with its One Piece-style gameplay, expansive world, and challenging quests. As players aim to become the most powerful pirate or marine, leveling up efficiently is key—and that's where Blox Fruits codes come in. For June 2025, a fresh list of redeemable codes can grant you in-game boosts like double experience, Beli, and stat resets, making your journey smoother and faster.
What Are Blox Fruits Codes?
Blox Fruits codes are time-limited promo codes shared by the developers during game updates, events, or milestones. These codes offer valuable in-game benefits such as:
-
2x XP boosts
-
Free Beli (currency)
-
Stat resets
-
Temporary power-ups
These freebies can be a game-changer for both beginners and seasoned players, helping them progress faster through quests, battles, and island explorations.
Active Blox Fruits Codes (June 2025)
Here's a list of currently active Blox Fruits codes for June 2025. Most of them provide 20 minutes of double XP, while some offer stat resets or just humorous rewards.
Active Blox Fruits Codes
|Code
|Reward(s)
|Date Added
|1LOSTADMIN
|20 minutes of 2x Experience
|February 2025
|ADMINFIGHT
|20 minutes of 2x Experience
|February 2025
|GIFTING_HOURS
|20 minutes of 2x Experience
|January 2025
|NOMOREHACK
|20 minutes of 2x Experience
|January 2025
|BANEXPLOIT
|20 minutes of 2x Experience
|January 2025
|EARN_FRUITS
|20 minutes of 2x Experience
|September 2024
|FIGHT4FRUIT
|20 minutes of 2x Experience
|August 2024
|NOEXPLOITER
|20 minutes of 2x Experience
|July 2024
|NOOB2ADMIN
|20 minutes of 2x Experience
|June 2024
|CODESLIDE
|20 minutes of 2x Experience
|June 2024
|ADMINHACKED
|Stat Reset
|May 2024
|ADMINDARES
|20 minutes of 2x Experience
|May 2024
|fruitconcepts
|20 minutes of 2x Experience
|May 2024
|krazydares
|20 minutes of 2x Experience
|May 2024
|TRIPLEABUSE
|20 minutes of 2x Experience
|April 2024
|SEATROLLING
|20 minutes of 2x Experience
|April 2024
|24NOADMIN
|20 minutes of 2x Experience
|March 2024
|REWARDFUN
|20 minutes of 2x Experience
|February 2024
|NEWTROLL
|20 minutes of 2x Experience
|December 2023
|SECRET_ADMIN
|20 minutes of 2x Experience
|October 2023
|KITT_RESET
|Stat Reset
|September 2023
|CHANDLER
|0 Beli
|May 2023
|Sub2CaptainMaui
|20 minutes of 2x Experience
|April 2023
|kittgaming
|20 minutes of 2x Experience
|May 2022
|Sub2Fer999
|20 minutes of 2x Experience
|May 2022
|Enyu_is_Pro
|20 minutes of 2x Experience
|May 2022
|Magicbus
|20 minutes of 2x Experience
|May 2022
|JCWK
|20 minutes of 2x Experience
|May 2022
|Starcodeheo
|20 minutes of 2x Experience
|May 2022
|Bluxxy
|20 minutes of 2x Experience
|March 2022
|fudd10_v2
|2 Beli
|January 2022
|SUB2GAMERROBOT_EXP1
|30 minutes of 2x Experience
|September 2021
|SUB2GAMERROBOT_RESET1
|Stat Reset
|September 2021
|Sub2UncleKizaru
|Stat Reset
|October 2020
|Axiore
|20 minutes of 2x Experience
|September 2020
|Sub2Daigrock
|15 minutes of 2x Experience
|July 2020
|Bignews
|In-Game Title
|March 2020
|Sub2NoobMaster123
|15 minutes of 2x Experience
|February 2020
|StrawHatMaine
|15 minutes of 2x Experience
|January 2020
|TantaiGaming
|15 minutes of 2x Experience
|November 2019
|Fudd10
|1 Beli
|August 2019
|TheGreatAce
|20 minutes of 2x Experience
|August 2019
|Sub2OfficialNoobie
|20 minutes of 2x Experience
|July 2019
Expired Blox Fruits Codes
Many older codes have now expired. These include:
-
NOOB2PRO– 2x XP
-
CODE_SERVICIO– 2x XP
-
EXP_5B– 2x XP
-
RESET_5B– Stat Reset
-
GAMERROBOT_YT– 2x XP
-
1MLIKES_RESET– Stat Reset
Check back regularly to see if any of these return or get reactivated in future events.
How to Redeem Blox Fruits Codes
Redeeming codes in Blox Fruits is simple:
-
Launch Blox Fruits on Roblox.
-
Click on the blue and white gift icon on the left side of your screen.
-
Enter your chosen code in the input box.
-
Click "Redeem!" to claim your reward.
💡 Pro Tip: Always copy-paste codes from a trusted source to avoid typos and formatting errors. Watch out for confusing characters like the letter “O” and the number “0.”
How to Play Blox Fruits – Quick Starter Guide
New to Blox Fruits? Here’s a step-by-step gameplay breakdown:
-
Choose a faction – Pirates or Marines.
-
Complete quests – Earn XP and Beli.
-
Buy gear and fruits – Spend your currency on weapons and Blox Fruits with special abilities.
-
Explore islands – Use boats to travel and battle powerful NPCs.
-
Engage in PvP – Unlock at Level 20 for extra fun and rewards.
Tips to Get More Blox Fruits Codes
-
Bookmark trusted websites that regularly update code lists.
-
Join the Blox Fruits Discord server and check the
#server-announcementschannel.
-
Follow developers on platforms like Twitter or Roblox groups for early code drops.
Whether you're starting your pirate journey or grinding to become the strongest fighter in the seas, using Blox Fruits codes can greatly enhance your experience. The June 2025 codes provide plenty of double XP boosts and a few stat resets to help you level up quicker, earn more Beli, and unlock rare fruits. Make sure to redeem them before they expire and keep an eye out for new ones.
