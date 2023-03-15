Centre Quashes Reports Of Crackdown On Pre-Installed Apps

The Centre on Wednesday quashed reports that claimed it had plans to force smartphone makers to allow removal of pre-installed applications and mandate screening of major updates under new security rules.

A report published on Reuters titled, ‘India plans new security testing for smartphones, crackdown on pre-installed apps’ had mentioned that the proposed rules could extend launch timelines in the world’s second-largest smartphone market, it implemented.

It also said that the IT ministry is considering these rules with concerns over spying and abusing of user date, citing an unnamed senior government official. Reuters quoted the official as saying, “Pre-installed apps can be a weak security point and we want to ensure no foreign nations, including China, are exploiting it. It's a matter of national security.”

Meanwhile, reacting to the report, the Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said the “story is plain wrong”.