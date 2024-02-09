CERT-In Flags Serious Vulnerabilities For Android Users

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), a part of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India, has issued a 'high' severity alert for Android users in the country. In a statement issued on Friday, the national authority highlighted multiple vulnerabilities affecting users of Android versions 11, 12, 12L, 13, and 14.
The vulnerabilities in the Android system could enable malicious people to access important data, gain increased control, and execute damaging code in users' systems. These problems originated from shortcomings in the framework, System Arm components, as well as MediaTek, Unisoc, and Qualcomm components. By taking advantage of these weaknesses, an attacker could have run code in a compromised device to breach an Android system.
"Multiple vulnerabilities have been reported in Android which could be exploited by an attacker to obtain sensitive information, gain elevated privileges and execute arbitrary code on the targeted system...These vulnerabilities exist in Android due to flaws in the Framework, System, Arm components, MediaTek components, Unisoc components, Qualcomm components and Qualcomm closed-source components," CERT-In said.
"Successful exploitation of these vulnerabilities could allow the attacker to obtain sensitive information, gain elevated privileges and execute arbitrary code on the targeted system," the agency added.
Users are advised to update their software and apply the most recent security patch to their systems in order to mitigate the potential risks.
In addition to staying updated, it's important to take precautions to safeguard your data in the digital realm. Avoid clicking on links sent by unfamiliar online users and refrain from downloading apps from sources other than the Play Store, or from sites offering cracked .apk files and excessive rewards. Additionally, regularly review your list of apps and their permissions in the Settings app, and remove or restrict permissions for any unfamiliar or unnecessary apps.