ChatGPT is old news! Google releases Bard in 180 countries, including India

Google has announced the global expansion of its conversational generative AI chatbot, Bard, including its availability in India and over 180 other countries. The company made this announcement during its annual developer conference, Google I/O, held at its headquarters in Mountain View, California.

Following its initial launch in the UK and the US, Google has removed the waiting list for Bard and opened access to users worldwide, with a particular focus on expanding its reach to India. In addition to English, Bard can now be used in Japanese and Korean, and Google aims to support 40 languages in the near future.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai said while giving the keynote speech,