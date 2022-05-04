Commercial, Govt Users Might Pay Slight Cost for Twitter: Elon Musk

The tech billionaire, Elon Musk who has just purchased micro-blogging platform Twitter, has plans for his social media platform. Musk has already hinted at few things he would like to change with Twitter ranging from the edit button to ending spam bots, and more.

Musk also announced that he plans to keep Twitter free for the casual user, but will charge a slight cost to commercial and government users in the future.

Responding to his own tweet about “freemasons," Musk said, “Twitter will always be free for casual users, but maybe a slight cost for commercial/ government users." This means that the new owner of Twitter is thinking of charging commercial and government users on Twitter in the future. He was responding to a tweet that said that the downfall of the Freemasons was giving away their stonecutting services for free.

The Tesla CEO has earlier said that he will make several changes in Twitter after his ownership of the platform is finalised. The billionaire had earlier confirmed that he will bring the edit button, will end spam bots on Twitter, will make verification easier, and maintain free speech on the platform.

Musk acquired the micro-blogging site after weeks of pursuit to take over from current owners. Earlier, Musk had bought a 9.2 percent stake in the company but did not get a seat on Twitter’s board, following which, he launched a bid to acquire the company. Earlier, Musk’s bid to acquire Twitter with his own money at a $43 billion valuation was rejected by the company’s board as they activated a “poison pill" that prevented the richest person in the world to increase his stake in the company.

