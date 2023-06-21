Diamond Keys in Borderlands 3: Learn different ways to obtain them

Players can earn Diamond Keys as rewards for completing various challenges and missions throughout the game. To increase your chances of obtaining these prized items, it is critical to prioritize completing challenges that specifically mention Diamond Keys.

Connect with other players who have extra Diamond Keys by using online forums, social media groups, or in-game trading systems. Trading with other players allows you to acquire keys by exchanging resources or services.

While exploring the vast world of Borderlands 3, be vigilant in your search for uncommon loot drops. These haphazard drops, which could contain Diamond Keys, are frequently guarded by formidable foes or tucked away in secret places. Finding these elusive keys is more likely if each area is thoroughly searched.