EPFO: Know and activate your UAN by following these simple steps

The Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) is a scheme in which retirement benefits are accumulated. Under the scheme, an employee has to pay a certain contribution towards the scheme, and an equal contribution is paid by the employer. It is a statutory body developed by the government of India under the Ministry of Labor and Employment. It is formed to administer the mandatory contribution towards the PF scheme by both the employees and employers.

Every employee who joins the Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) is given a Universal Account Number (UAN). The employee can use their UAN to check their PF account balance and other EPF-related information. Note that a Universal Account Number (UAN) is a 12-digit number issued to every EPFO member and serves as a super-ID for all of their individual member IDs. UANs that has been properly seeded with KYC information also allow members to access a wide range of online services independently of their employers.