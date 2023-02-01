EPFO: Know and activate your UAN by following these simple steps

The Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) is a scheme in which retirement benefits are accumulated. Under the scheme, an employee has to pay a certain contribution towards the scheme, and an equal contribution is paid by the employer. It is a statutory body developed by the government of India under the Ministry of Labor and Employment. It is formed to administer the mandatory contribution towards the PF scheme by both the employees and employers.
Every employee who joins the Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) is given a Universal Account Number (UAN). The employee can use their UAN to check their PF account balance and other EPF-related information. Note that a Universal Account Number (UAN) is a 12-digit number issued to every EPFO member and serves as a super-ID for all of their individual member IDs. UANs that has been properly seeded with KYC information also allow members to access a wide range of online services independently of their employers.
1. Visit the dedicated EPFO portal.
2. Select member ID, Aadhaar, or PAN and enter personal details such as name, date of birth, mobile number, and e-mail id as per EPFO records.
4. Click on the “Get Authorization Pin” option.
5. Your registered mobile number with EPFO will receive a PIN. Next, you will receive your UAN on your mobile number after entering the pin.
1. Open the Employee Centric Services of EPFO on UMANG APP and select "Activate UAN" OR UAN Activation from the EPF Member Portal.
2. Choose from UAN, Member ID, Aadhaar, or PAN, if applicable.
3. Click "Get Authorization PIN" after entering additional information such as Name, Date of Birth, Mobile Number, and Email Address.
4. The mobile number registered with EPFO will receive an authorization PIN.
5. Enter this PIN and click on “Validate OTP and Activate UAN”.
6. The member's mobile will receive a password and the UAN will be activated. The member can now use his UAN and password to log into the unified member portal.