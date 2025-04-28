Blox Fruits Roblox Codes for April 2025: Latest Rewards and How to Redeem

Roblox Fruits, one of the most popular Roblox games inspired by the hit anime series One Piece, continues to captivate millions of players around the globe. Released in early 2019, the game boasts over 33 billion visits, and its fanbase only keeps growing. The game allows players to live out their pirate or marine dreams, embark on adventurous quests, and engage in intense PvP combat. For many players, a key to succeeding in the game is redeeming the latest Blox Fruits codes, which provide rewards like double XP boosts, stat resets, and more.

In this article, we will guide you through all the current working Blox Fruits codes, expired ones, and the redemption process. Plus, we’ll dive into a quick overview of how to play Blox Fruits to help both new and seasoned players get the most out of their gaming experience.

Roblox Fruits Codes for April 2025

Here’s a list of all the active Blox Fruits codes as of April 2025. These codes can be redeemed for valuable in-game rewards, including double XP boosts and stat resets. Be sure to use them before they expire!

ADMINFIGHT – 20 minutes of 2x Experience (Added February 2025)

GIFTING_HOURS – 20 minutes of 2x Experience (Added January 2025)

NOMOREHACK – 20 minutes of 2x Experience (Added January 2025)

BANEXPLOIT – 20 minutes of 2x Experience (Added January 2025)

EARN_FRUITS – 20 minutes of 2x Experience (Added September 2024)

FIGHT4FRUIT – 20 minutes of 2x Experience (Added August 2024)

NOEXPLOITER – 20 minutes of 2x Experience (Added July 2024)

NOOB2ADMIN – 20 minutes of 2x Experience (Added June 2024)

CODESLIDE – 20 minutes of 2x Experience (Added June 2024)

ADMINHACKED – Stat Reset (Added May 2024)

ADMINDARES – 20 minutes of 2x Experience (Added May 2024)

fruitconcepts – 20 minutes of 2x Experience (Added May 2024)

krazydares – 20 minutes of 2x Experience (Added May 2024)

TRIPLEABUSE – 20 minutes of 2x Experience (Added April 2024)

SEATROLLING – 20 minutes of 2x Experience (Added April 2024)

And many more! Keep an eye on this list, as new codes are frequently released.

Expired Blox Fruits Codes

While some codes have expired, it’s helpful to be aware of them so you don't waste time trying to redeem them. Here’s a list of codes that are no longer valid:

ADMIN_STRENGTH – 2x Experience

DRAGONABUSE – 2x Experience

NOOB2PRO – 2x Experience

DEVSCOOKING – 2x Experience

CODE_SERVICIO – 2x Experience

GAMER_ROBOT_1M – 2x Experience Boost

TY_FOR_WATCHING – 2x Experience

RESET_5B – Stat Reset

How to Redeem Codes for Blox Fruits

Redeeming codes in Blox Fruits is simple. Just follow these easy steps:

Launch the Game: Open Roblox and enter Blox Fruits. Find the Gift Icon: Look for the blue and white gift icon on the left side of the screen. Enter a Code: Type one of the active codes listed above into the code box. Click 'Redeem': Press the redeem button to activate your reward.

If a code doesn't work, double-check to ensure you've entered it correctly. If it's still invalid, it may have expired or already been redeemed.

How to Play Blox Fruits

To get started with Blox Fruits, you’ll first need to choose a faction: Pirates or Marines. Each faction offers a unique set of quests and challenges that will help you earn XP and Beli (the in-game currency). As you level up, you can buy powerful swords, guns, and even special Blox Fruits that provide unique abilities.

One of the key aspects of Blox Fruits is its open-world environment, where players can travel to different islands, battle formidable bosses, and explore new areas. Additionally, you can engage in PvP combat starting at level 20, allowing you As a Roblox game inspired by One Piece, Blox Fruits offers a thrilling combination of adventure, combat, and strategy. By redeeming active codes, players can gain valuable in-game advantages such as double XP boosts and stat resets, helping them progress faster in the game. Even though new codes are released sporadically, this guide will keep you updated on the most recent working codes so you don’t miss out on any freebies. Make sure to regularly check back for updates, and get ready to embark on your next Blox Fruits adventure!

