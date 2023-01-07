GARENA Free Fire Diamonds - How To Get Free Diamonds in Free Fire

Garena Free Fire Diamonds

For the most part, diamonds are the only way to acquire the game's top-tier gear, and they're not cheap. Like in other battle royale games, you'll need to spend real money to get your hands on some diamonds. Since the vast majority of Free Fire can be played for no cost, many players in the community simply cannot afford to buy diamonds. People often look for ways to get free diamonds because they want to use them to unlock premium content in games.

How to get free diamonds in Free Fire?

Free Fire and Free Fire Max diamonds can be obtained through a variety of means, including the redemption of codes, the installation of the Booyah! or Poll Pay app, participation in online surveys, and the redemption of points obtained through Google Opinion Rewards or Easy Rewards. The most common way to get free diamonds and other in-game items in Free Fire and Free Fire Max is by using redeem codes. New codes for Garena are frequently distributed at live events and tournaments.