GARENA Free Fire Diamonds - How To Get Free Diamonds in Free Fire

Since the original Free Fire has been taken down, its successor, Garena Free Fire Max, is now available for both Android and iOS. The company frequently releases new skins for characters, vehicles, weapons, and other items, which can be bought with real money or with coupons and virtual diamonds. Diamonds can either be purchased with real money or earned by participating in various activities listed on the app. In this article, we'll talk about diamonds, the currency you can use in Free Fire, how to get more of it, and more.
For the most part, diamonds are the only way to acquire the game's top-tier gear, and they're not cheap. Like in other battle royale games, you'll need to spend real money to get your hands on some diamonds. Since the vast majority of Free Fire can be played for no cost, many players in the community simply cannot afford to buy diamonds. People often look for ways to get free diamonds because they want to use them to unlock premium content in games.
Free Fire and Free Fire Max diamonds can be obtained through a variety of means, including the redemption of codes, the installation of the Booyah! or Poll Pay app, participation in online surveys, and the redemption of points obtained through Google Opinion Rewards or Easy Rewards. The most common way to get free diamonds and other in-game items in Free Fire and Free Fire Max is by using redeem codes. New codes for Garena are frequently distributed at live events and tournaments.
Launch the Free Fire Reward Redemption site in your web browser.
Sign in with your preferred social media or search engine account.
Simply type in the redemption code and click "Confirm" to receive your prize.
Within 24 hours, your account will be credited with the rewards for your Free Fire redemption code.
Redeem codes for Free Fire and Free Fire Max are server-specific; therefore, a code for the Indian server won’t work on another server. Each redeem code is only good for 24 hours in addition to these. Check out our dedicated story on Free Fire redemption codes to stay current on the most recent codes.
Booyah! App: Booyah is a creation of Garena. Using specialized software for sharing gaming material, users may acquire Free Fire diamonds for nothing. You just need to participate in the Free Fire and Free Fire Max events and contests.
Google Opinion Rewards: The Google Opinion Rewards app is one of the quickest and easiest ways to get free diamonds for Free Fire and Free Fire Max. Users who participate in surveys on the app are rewarded. To get free diamonds in Free Fire Max, you can use the Google Play Credits or iTunes gift cards you earn from taking surveys. Since Free Fire and Free Fire Max are not available in the App Store, iPhone users cannot use iTunes gift cards to purchase diamonds for free in the game. However, if you have an Android or iOS device, you can get the Google Opinion Rewards app from their respective app stores.
Poll Pay App and Easy Rewards: It is one of the GPT (get-paid-to) programs, which is modelled similarly like Google Opinion Rewards. To earn free diamonds in Free Fire or Free Fire Max, you must complete a number of tasks and tests. Following that, you will be rewarded monetarily, with funds added to your Google Play account or iTunes account, respectively. iPhone customers will be unable to utilize their iTunes gift cards to buy Free Fire diamonds since you cannot execute transactions via the App Store in Free Fire or Free Fire Max. Both the Google Play Store and the App Store offer the Poll Pay app.
In Garena Free Fire, diamonds can be topped off in the in-game store. There is also the option to reload gems using external websites. We'll cover both approaches to replenishing your supply of Free Fire diamonds in this article.
You can easily top up diamonds using an in-game store. Here’s how you can purchase or top-up diamonds in-game:
Players can also tap on the diamond icon at the top of the screen to launch the Free Fire Max game and access the in-game store.
When that's done, players can choose how much Diamond currency they want to add to their game.
After that, the Google Play payment option will be presented to the player for final payment.
The virtual currency will be added to the player's account once the transaction has been processed successfully.
Rs 80 – 100 diamonds
Rs 50 – 310 diamonds
Rs 400 – 520 diamonds
Rs 800 – 1060 diamonds
Rs 1600 – 2180 diamonds
Rs 4000 – 5600 diamonds