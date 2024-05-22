Google Introduces New AI-Powered Enhancements for Advertisement

During a Google Marketing Live event on Tuesday, tech giant Google unveiled new Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities to assist merchants in better marketing brands and products.
A new profile option for e-commerce firms, generative AI features for better product images, and new immersive ad formats are among the options available to retailers.
"Enterprises must be present on all platforms with eye-catching creative assets. This has felt unachievable to do at scale up until now, but generative AI is changing that. Vice president and general manager of advertisements Vidhya Srinivasan stated, "This technology is helping us better meet advertisers' needs and unlock new possibilities across the marketing process, from new immersive ads experiences to high-performing creative assets."
Advertisers will be able to enhance shopping ads with immersive visuals like virtual try-ons and AI-generated 3D spinning ads.
Later this year, shoppers will see product videos, summaries, and similar products provided by the advertiser.
Advertisers can generate new asset variations by sharing font and color guidelines, and by providing image reference points.
The company stated, "We're introducing new image editing capabilities so advertisers can try cropping to adapt to any format, size, and orientation, as well as adding new objects and extending backgrounds."
Google will test search and shopping ads in AI overviews for users in the United States.
Advertisers can appear in the AI overview in a section labeled "sponsored" when relevant to the query and information.
New advertising formats for brands and retailers are being introduced.
A feature launching in closed beta later this year will allow brands to connect short-form product videos, or videos from creators to their Google ads.
Product Studio will enable brands to generate videos from a single photo.
With one click, brands can animate still product images to create short videos or playful product GIFs for social media.
To help businesses interact with these viewers, the company is launching new features and formats, such as vertical ad formats, action-driven ad stickers, and new animated picture ads that are generated automatically from images in Demand Gen product feeds and advertiser accounts.
What is the new AI launched by Google?
During the event, Google also introduced two new generative AI tools, Veo and Imagen 3. Veo can be used to generate videos from text prompts (did someone say OpenAI's Sora?) and Imagen 3 is dubbed as Google's most "sophisticated text-to-image model" yet.
What is the AI tool to generate Google Ads?
Hypotenuse AI Google ads generator lets you create effective and persuasive ads that generate leads and sales. It automatically generates a Google Ads copy based on your inputs, including your description and keywords.
How is Google using AI for advertising?
Google uses AI to set the right bids, reach the right searches, and create the most relevant ad for consumers.