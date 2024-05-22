Google Introduces New AI-Powered Enhancements for Advertisement

During a Google Marketing Live event on Tuesday, tech giant Google unveiled new Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities to assist merchants in better marketing brands and products.

A new profile option for e-commerce firms, generative AI features for better product images, and new immersive ad formats are among the options available to retailers.

"Enterprises must be present on all platforms with eye-catching creative assets. This has felt unachievable to do at scale up until now, but generative AI is changing that. Vice president and general manager of advertisements Vidhya Srinivasan stated, "This technology is helping us better meet advertisers' needs and unlock new possibilities across the marketing process, from new immersive ads experiences to high-performing creative assets."