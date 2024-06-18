Google Launches Gemini AI Chatbot App in Multiple Languages

Google has unveiled the mobile app of its generative AI chatbot, Gemini, in English and nine Indian languages. In a recent blog post, the company announced, “Both the Gemini app and Gemini Advanced, which gives users access to Google's most capable AI models, will now be available in nine Indian languages, helping more people access information and complete tasks in their preferred language.”
The Gemini app supports Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. Additionally, these languages are integrated into Gemini Advanced, allowing a wider audience to benefit from its advanced features.
New functionalities in Gemini Advanced include enhanced data analysis capabilities, file uploads, and the ability to chat with Gemini in Google Messages in English.
Beyond India, the Gemini app has been launched in Turkey, Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka. Google CEO Sundar Pichai shared the news on X (formerly Twitter), highlighting the app’s versatile capabilities. “The app allows you to type, talk, or even add an image to get the assistance you need. Take a picture of a flat tire for instructions on how to change it, or get help writing that perfect thank you note – the possibilities are endless,” Pichai stated.
Google emphasized, “The app allows you to type, talk, or even add an image to get the assistance you need. This marks a significant step forward in our journey to build a truly conversational, multimodal, and helpful AI assistant.”
How to Access Gemini:
1. Download the Gemini app or opt-in through Google Assistant.
2. Use Gemini by corner swiping, hitting the power button on select phones, or saying "Hey Google."
3. On iOS, access Gemini directly from the Google app by tapping the Gemini toggle and start chatting.
This launch represents a major milestone in making AI assistance more accessible and user-friendly across diverse linguistic communities.