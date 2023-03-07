Google Maps: Steps to track live train running status

Railways are the most commonly used means of transport in India for long-distance travel. They are cheap and convenient. It can, however, be unpredictable at times. Everybody who travels by train has gone through instances when they needed quick access to a train’s live running status. And using the phone is the simplest way to accomplish that. People would need to physically visit the station if there was no phone. That occasionally poses a major inconvenience. Particularly if you want constant updates.

There are many apps that can tell you whether or not a train is running, such as ixigo, RailYatri, and Where is my train. However, almost three years ago, Google updated its Google Map app to make it the quickest way to check the status of any train. Both iOS and Android have access to this function. You just have to update your Google Map on your phone, and follow the steps given below: