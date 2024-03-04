Government Launches Haj Suvidha App to Enhance Pilgrimage Experience

Union Minority Affairs Minister Smriti Zubin Irani on Sunday unveiled the Haj Suvidha App, aimed at providing essential information and services such as training modules, flight details, and accommodations for Haj pilgrims.
The launch occurred during the inauguration of a two-day Training of Trainers Programme in New Delhi, as part of preparations for Haj 2024 at the Vigyan Bhavan in the presence of Minister of State for Minority Affairs John Barla.
The programme was attended by over 550 trainers from various states and Union Territories.
The initiative seeks to educate trainers to ensure a fulfilling pilgrimage experience for Haj pilgrims. Leveraging digital technology, the app offers solutions to common problems faced during the journey and aims to streamline administrative processes.
As part of the government's efforts to make Haj a smoother and more comfortable experience, Irani launched the Haj Suvidha App for the benefit of all Haj pilgrims.
Haj Suvidha App has been developed by BISAG-N under the able guidance of the Union Minister for Minority Affairs, and will be a "game changer" in the pilgrimage experience, the statement said.
Leveraging digital and mobile technologies, the Haj Suvidha app will provide the necessary information and direct access to important services like training modules, flight details, accommodation, emergency helpline, and health, among others, at the fingertips of the pilgrims, it said.
Pilgrims would be able to concentrate more on their spiritual trip and avoid mundane concerns such as travel, luggage, and documentation. The App provides solutions to typical challenges encountered by pilgrims on their journey and will be beneficial, particularly to those performing Haj for the first time in their life, according to the statement.
Irani also launched the Haj Guide-2024, which was created to inform travelers about many aspects of the trip, with a focus on the use of the Haj Suvidha App.
The guide is published in 10 languages and will be issued to all the Haj pilgrims.
In her talk, the Union minister detailed the government's extensive efforts, including soliciting direct feedback from pilgrims, to make the Haj pilgrimage a transparent, uniform, cost-effective, safe, and spiritually gratifying experience.
Additionally, Irani emphasized the government's commitment to inclusivity and safety, highlighting increased participation under the Ladies Without Mehram category.
The Haj Suvidha App will further ensure better access to facilities by the pilgrims and better administrative coordination and control with prompt grievance redressal and emergency response, Irani said.
She further emphasized the importance of training and exhorted the trainers to put in their best efforts to train each and every Haj pilgrim to perform Haj in a safe, peaceful and comfortable manner.
To improve the training, the number of trainers per pilgrim has been increased from the earlier ratio of 1:300 to a ratio of 1:150. This would go a long way in providing a fulfilling Haj experience for the Indian pilgrims, the statement said.