Govt Issues Advisory Against "Akira" Ransomware

The Centre has issued a caution against an internet ransomware named “Akira” which steals important information and encrypts data which can lead to extortion.
The government’s technology arm CERT-In, which guards against cyber attacks, issued an advisory regarding “Akira”, a computer malware targets Windows and Linux-based systems.
According to reports, the ransomware steals information and then encrypts the data on their systems. Once done, the malware carries out double extortion, forcing the victim into paying the ransom amount.
The advisory mentioned, “In case the victim does not pay, they release their victim’s data on their dark web blog.”
In light of the ransomware surfacing, CERT-In has suggested internet users to use basic online hygiene and protection protocols to protect themselves from such attacks.
It also recommended that users should maintain offline backups of critical data and keep them updated to prevent its loss in case of an attack. CERT-In also advised people to follow a strong password policy.