How to Get JioHotstar for Free & Watch Champions Trophy 2025 Live

JioHotstar for free

Advertisment

Cricket lovers and entertainment seekers have an exciting opportunity to access JioHotstar for free! With the highly anticipated India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025 match around the corner, Reliance Jio has introduced a limited-time offer for its prepaid users. By recharging with Rs 949, subscribers can enjoy a free 90-day JioHotstar Mobile subscription, along with unlimited calling, data benefits, and access to JioTV.

Free JioHotstar Subscription with Jio Rs 949 Prepaid Plan – What’s Included?

Validity: 84 days

84 days Data: 2GB high-speed data per day (post-limit speed reduced to 64kbps)

2GB high-speed data per day (post-limit speed reduced to 64kbps) Calls & SMS: Unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day

Unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day Jio Services: Access to JioTV, JioCloud, and JioCinema

Access to JioTV, JioCloud, and JioCinema JioHotstar Mobile Subscription: Complimentary for 90 days (worth Rs 149)

With these benefits, users can stream live sports, blockbuster movies, and exclusive web series without paying extra.

JioHotstar: The New Streaming Experience

JioHotstar is a result of the merger between Viacom18’s JioCinema and Star India’s Disney+ Hotstar, bringing a vast content library to one platform. Users can watch live sports, Bollywood and Hollywood films, regional content, and exclusive shows seamlessly.

JioHotstar Subscription Plans & Pricing

For those who don’t opt for the Rs 949 plan, JioHotstar offers multiple subscription options:

Mobile Plan: Rs 149 for 3 months / Rs 499 per year (ad-supported, single mobile device)

Rs 149 for 3 months / Rs 499 per year (ad-supported, single mobile device) Super Plan: Rs 299 for 3 months / Rs 899 per year (two devices, ad-supported)

Rs 299 for 3 months / Rs 899 per year (two devices, ad-supported) Premium Plan: Rs 299 for 1 month (web-only) / Rs 499 for 3 months / Rs 1,499 per year (four devices, ad-free)

Existing users with active JioCinema or Disney+ Hotstar subscriptions can continue using their plans until expiry. After that, they must either purchase a new JioHotstar subscription or recharge with Rs 949 for free access.

How to Watch Champions Trophy 2025 Live on Jiohotstar

Download the JioHotstar app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Install and open the app on your device. Sign in using your Jio number. If you've recharged with Rs 949, your JioHotstar Mobile subscription will be automatically activated.

Premium Features for Enhanced Streaming

4K video quality for an immersive viewing experience

Ad-free streaming for uninterrupted entertainment

Multi-device access (stream on up to four devices simultaneously)

The Super Plan, while ad-supported, allows streaming on two devices at the same time. JioHotstar is accessible across mobile devices, tablets, web browsers, and smart TVs.

Why This Offer is so valueable?

Live sports streaming often comes with expensive subscription costs. However, Jio’s Rs 949 prepaid plan ensures cricket fans can enjoy the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 without additional charges. Apart from sports, JioHotstar offers a vast content library spanning films, TV shows, and exclusive series, making it a valuable deal for users.

Reliance Jio’s Rs 949 prepaid plan is more than just a recharge—it's a gateway to premium entertainment. Offering free JioHotstar access, daily data benefits, unlimited calling, and SMS, this plan is perfect for those who want seamless streaming and connectivity. Don’t miss out on this limited-time offer and catch all the thrilling moments of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 live on JioHotstar!

FAQ

1. How can I get JioHotstar for free?

- To get a free JioHotstar subscription, recharge your Jio number with the Rs 949 prepaid plan. This plan includes a complimentary three-month JioHotstar Mobile subscription, allowing you to stream live sports, movies, and TV shows at no extra cost.

2. Can I watch the India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025 match for free on JioHotstar?

- Yes, if you have activated the Rs 949 prepaid plan, you can watch the India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025 match live on JioHotstar without any additional charges. Just sign in to the JioHotstar app using your Jio number, and your subscription will be activated automatically.

3. What is the difference between JioHotstar Mobile, Super, and Premium plans?