How to make Voice and Video Calls on WhatsApp Desktop: WhatsApp has long been a pioneer in bringing people closer through voice and video calls on mobile devices. However, did you know that the same immersive experience can be extended to your desktop? Discover the seamless world of voice and video calling on WhatsApp Desktop, where convenience meets connectivity.

Gone are the days when voice and video calls were confined to the limits of a mobile screen. WhatsApp Desktop empowers you to make these calls in both portrait and landscape orientations, appearing in a resizable standalone window on your computer. Enjoy the freedom to move it around and keep it always on top for a truly personalized calling experience.

While currently limited to one-to-one calls, WhatsApp has exciting plans to introduce group voice and video calls shortly. Rest assured, all your calls on WhatsApp are safeguarded with end-to-end encryption, ensuring your privacy is a top priority.

Technical Requirements for making WhatsApp calls on Desktop

The latest version of the WhatsApp desktop app (available for Windows PC and Mac)

An audio and microphone output device. Grant WhatsApp Desktop permission to access your computer's microphone and camera, and you're ready to dive into a world of enhanced communication.

A camera for video calls

An active internet connection on both your phone and computer

MacOS 10.13 and newer, or Windows 10 64-bit version 1903 and newer

Use the WhatsApp Desktop app, as voice and video calls are not supported on the browser-based WhatsApp Web.

Making Voice Call on WhatsApp Desktop version

Open the WhatsApp desktop app on your computer.

Scan the QR code using your phone (navigate to WhatsApp > Tap Settings > Linked Devices > Link a Device).

Open the individual chat with the person you wish to call.

Click on the voice call icon.

Tap on "End Call" when your conversation concludes.

During the call, mute or unmute your microphone with a simple click. You can also seamlessly switch from a voice call to a video call - read on for more details.

Making Video Calls on WhatsApp Desktop

Experience the richness of video calls on WhatsApp Desktop with these straightforward steps:

Open the WhatsApp desktop app on your computer.

Scan the QR code using your phone (navigate to WhatsApp > Tap Settings > Linked Devices > Link a Device).

Open the individual chat with your chosen contact.

Tap on the video call icon.

End the call with a simple tap when you're finished.

Seamlessly Switch Between Voice and Video

Take your calls to the next level by transitioning from a voice call to a video call effortlessly:

Follow the steps above to initiate a voice call.

During the call, hover over the camera icon.

Click on the camera icon.

Your contact will then be prompted to choose between "OK" or "Switch" to switch the call to video, or "Cancel" to decline.

Opt for "OK" or "Switch," and watch as your voice call seamlessly transforms into an engaging video conversation.