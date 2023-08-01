How to Restore Deleted WhatsApp Media

Method 2: Restore from WhatsApp Backup

While requesting media from others is convenient, it might not always be feasible. In such cases, the next best solution for WhatsApp deleted photo recovery is restoring from a backup. WhatsApp offers backup support for both Android and iOS versions, saving your data on Google Drive or iCloud.

To restore from an existing backup, access the app's Settings > Chats > Chat Backup section. Uninstall WhatsApp, reinstall it, and during setup, select the option to restore from the latest backup. However, be aware that this method may lead to the loss of messages exchanged after the last backup was created.