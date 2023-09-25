HTech Launches HONOR 90 5G in Assam and Northeast Today

HTech, a comprehensive solutions provider, today announced the launch of HONOR 90 5G in Assam as well as North East.
Equipped with a stunning 200MP Main Camera featuring AI Vlog Master and industry-leading Quad-Curved Floating Display with 3840 Hz PWM Dimming technology, the HONOR 90 5G packs groundbreaking hardware and software into one device to empower the always-on generation with personalised experiences and human-centric solutions.
Commenting on the launch, Madhav Sheth, CEO, HTech, said, “We at HTech, are pleased to mark an important milestone by bringing back to Indian consumers a strong brand that has cutting edge technology, and a self-reliant ecosystem. With a focus on empowering consumers with leading technology, Honor continuously works toward bringing innovation in display technology, battery tech software and artificial intelligence, which are backed by strong R&D capabilities. Leveraging HONOR’s strong network and value chain, we are introducing the first smartphone in Indian shores with the launch of HONOR 90 5G.”
Amit Singh - Director (Business Development), Pankaj Deka - Zonal Sales Manager along with other dignitaries were present.