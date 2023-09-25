HTech Launches HONOR 90 5G in Assam and Northeast Today

Commenting on the launch, Madhav Sheth, CEO, HTech, said, “We at HTech, are pleased to mark an important milestone by bringing back to Indian consumers a strong brand that has cutting edge technology, and a self-reliant ecosystem. With a focus on empowering consumers with leading technology, Honor continuously works toward bringing innovation in display technology, battery tech software and artificial intelligence, which are backed by strong R&D capabilities. Leveraging HONOR’s strong network and value chain, we are introducing the first smartphone in Indian shores with the launch of HONOR 90 5G.”