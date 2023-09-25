Technology

HTech Launches HONOR 90 5G in Assam and Northeast Today

Equipped with a stunning 200MP Main Camera featuring AI Vlog Master and industry-leading Quad-Curved Floating Display with 3840 Hz PWM Dimming technology, the HONOR 90 5G packs groundbreaking hardware and software into one device to empower the always-on generation with personalised experiences and human-centric solutions.
Pratidin Time

HTech, a comprehensive solutions provider, today announced the launch of HONOR 90 5G in Assam as well as North East.

Commenting on the launch, Madhav Sheth, CEO, HTech, said, “We at  HTech, are pleased to mark an important milestone by bringing back to Indian consumers a strong brand that has cutting edge technology, and a self-reliant ecosystem. With a focus on empowering consumers with leading technology, Honor continuously works toward bringing innovation in display technology, battery tech software and artificial intelligence, which are backed by strong R&D capabilities. Leveraging HONOR’s strong network and value chain, we are introducing the first smartphone in Indian shores with the launch of HONOR 90 5G.”

Amit Singh - Director (Business Development), Pankaj Deka - Zonal Sales Manager along with other dignitaries were present.

Technology
Mobile
HTech
HONOR90 5G

