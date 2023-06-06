The answer to the riddle lies in the concept of time. Let's break down each line of the riddle and provide a logical explanation for how time fits into each scenario.

"I turn polar bears white": When polar bears are born, they possess a yellowish hue. However, over time, their fur gradually turns white, aligning with their natural camouflage in the Arctic environment.

"And I will make you cry": Time can lead to various emotional experiences, including moments of sadness or happiness that may bring tears to one's eyes.

"And girls comb their hair": As time passes, individuals, including girls, need to groom themselves, which often involves combing and styling their hair.

"I make celebrities look stupid, and normal people look like celebrities": With time, even the most famous and revered celebrities may have moments where their actions or choices appear foolish. On the other hand, ordinary people may transform and gain recognition over time, resembling the status and appearance of celebrities.

"I turn pancakes brown": When pancakes are cooked for a specific duration, they gradually change color, transitioning from a light golden hue to a brown shade.

"And make your champagne bubble": During the champagne-making process, as time elapses, the fermentation leads to the release of carbon dioxide bubbles, creating the characteristic effervescence.

"If you squeeze me, I'll pop": If you squeeze something that requires time to develop or mature, it can result in premature or undesired consequences, symbolized by "popping."