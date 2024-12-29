India Inc to Boost Hiring in 2025, Focus on AI, Data, and Diversity

India Inc is set to accelerate its hiring momentum in 2025, with a strong emphasis on emerging technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), data analytics, and sustainability. Companies are also prioritizing diversity and upskilling to prepare for future growth.

Leading firms like Colgate-Palmolive, DS Group, KPMG, Deloitte, Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra, and Meesho are optimistic about the year ahead. While some anticipate surpassing 2024 hiring levels, others plan to maintain steady recruitment efforts.

A 10% Job Growth Surge Expected

According to CIEL HR’s hiring analysis, shared exclusively with The Economic Times, 2025 is projected to see a 10% increase in jobs across sectors. “The highest growth will come from industries like semiconductors, startups, cybersecurity, renewable energy, AI, and Global Capability Centers (GCCs),” said Aditya Mishra, CEO of CIEL HR.

Sector-Specific Hiring Plans

FMCG giant DS Group plans to expand its workforce to support new product launches and growth initiatives. Simin Askari, SVP, Human Resources & Business Excellence, said, “With expansion plans across verticals, we are gearing up to bolster teams in key areas.”

Colgate-Palmolive, identifying India as a "strategic priority," is also set to grow its workforce. Balaji Sreenivasan, EVP HR at Colgate-Palmolive India, remarked, “The global organization is looking to seriously grow the India business.”

Tech Mahindra plans to onboard 5,000 engineers from campuses, focusing on skills like AI, machine learning (ML), and data analytics. Meesho, which already boasts a workforce of 1,700, including 500 women, plans to maintain its hiring trajectory through enhanced campus recruitment efforts.

KPMG and Tata Steel’s Strategic Approach

KPMG is gearing up for aggressive hiring to meet rising demand across its businesses. The firm will focus on recruiting talent with expertise in data science, AI/ML, Cloud, IoT, ESG, and digital transformation, while promoting inclusivity by hiring from diverse backgrounds, including the LGBTQIA+ community and women re-entering the workforce.

Tata Steel aims to strike a balance between internal talent development and external hiring. A spokesperson emphasized the importance of building a future-ready workforce that is skilled, adaptive, and innovative.

Commitment to Diversity and Upskilling

Across the board, organizations are committed to creating robust talent pipelines through campus hiring, degree apprenticeships, and work-integrated learning programs. Ashish Kumar Singh, CHRO at Meesho, said, “Our campus hiring efforts have scaled significantly, reaffirming our commitment to building a future-ready talent pipeline.”

With the focus on emerging skills, inclusivity, and sustainability, India Inc is not only poised for headcount growth but is also gearing up to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving business landscape in 2025.