India Unveils Digital Bharat Nidhi Rules to Revolutionize Telecom Access

India has introduced its first set of regulations under the Telecommunications Act, 2023 with the launch of the Telecommunications (Administration of Digital Bharat Nidhi) Rules, 2024. This marks a significant step toward expanding telecommunications services across underserved regions and marginalized communities.
The new rules replace the Universal Service Obligation Fund established under the Indian Telegraph Act of 1885 with the Digital Bharat Nidhi (DBN). The DBN is designed to address the challenges of the rapidly evolving technological landscape and support projects aimed at improving telecommunication infrastructure in remote areas and for economically disadvantaged groups, including women and persons with disabilities.
Union Minister of Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia praised the new rules as a reflection of the government's dedication to ensuring equitable access to telecommunications. In a statement on X (formerly Twitter), Scindia said, “These rules are a testament to our commitment to strengthen India’s mission of becoming Viksit Bharat by 2047.”
The DBN will be managed by a designated administrator responsible for overseeing the fund’s implementation. Projects eligible for DBN funding must enhance telecommunication services, improve access to next-generation technologies, and promote innovation and research within the sector.
Key objectives of the DBN include advancing indigenous technology development, supporting telecom start-ups, and encouraging sustainable and green technologies. The rules emphasize the importance of ensuring that funded telecommunications networks are accessible on an open and non-discriminatory basis.
The DBN's introduction is a component of the broader Telecommunications Act, 2023, which was enacted by Parliament in December 2023 and came into effect in June 2024. The Act is designed to uphold principles of inclusion, security, growth, and responsiveness, with the goal of realizing a developed India by 2047.