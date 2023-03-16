Complete List of Dry days in India in 2023
Dry Day is a term used in India to refer to a day when the sale of alcohol is prohibited across the country. These days are observed on occasions such as national holidays, elections, and religious festivals. The purpose of Dry Days is to promote responsible drinking and prevent the consumption of alcohol during important events. The sale and consumption of alcohol on Dry Days are strictly prohibited by law, and those who violate the law are subject to penalties and fines. Dry Days are a common occurrence in India and are enforced by local and state governments to maintain law and order during significant events. Here’s a complete list of dry days in 2023 to help you plan your parties well in advance.
List of dry days in India in 2023
January 14, Sunday: Makar Sankranti
January 26, Friday: Republic Day
January 30, Saturday: Mahatma Gandhi Death Anniversary (Shaheed Diwas)
February 15, Wednesday: Swami Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti
February 18, Saturday: Mahashivratri
February 19, Sunday: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti
March 8, Wednesday: Holi
March 30, Thursday: Ram Navami
April 4, Tuesday: Mahavir Jayanti
April 7, Friday: Good Friday
April 14, Friday: Ambedkar Jayanti
April 22, Saturday: Eid ul-Fitr
May 1, Sunday: Maharashtra Day
June 29, Thursday: Ashadi Ekadashi
July 3, Monday: Guru Purnima
July 29, Friday: Muharram
August 15, Tuesday: Independence Day
September 6, Wednesday: Janmashthami
September 19, Wednesday: Ganesh Chaturthi
September 28, Thursday: Anant Chaturdashi & Eid-e-Milad
October 2, Monday: Gandhi Jayanti
October 8, Sunday: Prohibition Week (Maharashtra)
October 24, Tuesday: Dussehra
October 28, Saturday: Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti
November 12, Sunday: Diwali
November 23, Thursday: Kartiki Ekadashi
November 27, Monday: Guru Nanak Jayanti
December 25, Monday: Christmas