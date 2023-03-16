Complete List of Dry days in India in 2023
Pratidin Bureau

Dry Day is a term used in India to refer to a day when the sale of alcohol is prohibited across the country. These days are observed on occasions such as national holidays, elections, and religious festivals. The purpose of Dry Days is to promote responsible drinking and prevent the consumption of alcohol during important events. The sale and consumption of alcohol on Dry Days are strictly prohibited by law, and those who violate the law are subject to penalties and fines. Dry Days are a common occurrence in India and are enforced by local and state governments to maintain law and order during significant events. Here’s a complete list of dry days in 2023 to help you plan your parties well in advance.

List of dry days in India in 2023

  • January 14, Sunday: Makar Sankranti

  • January 26, Friday: Republic Day

  • January 30, Saturday: Mahatma Gandhi Death Anniversary (Shaheed Diwas)

  • February 15, Wednesday: Swami Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti

  • February 18, Saturday: Mahashivratri

  • February 19, Sunday: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti

  • March 8, Wednesday: Holi

  • March 30, Thursday: Ram Navami

  • April 4, Tuesday: Mahavir Jayanti

  • April 7, Friday: Good Friday

  • April 14, Friday: Ambedkar Jayanti

  • April 22, Saturday: Eid ul-Fitr

  • May 1, Sunday: Maharashtra Day

  • June 29, Thursday: Ashadi Ekadashi

  • July 3, Monday: Guru Purnima

  • July 29, Friday: Muharram

  • August 15, Tuesday: Independence Day

  • September 6, Wednesday: Janmashthami

  • September 19, Wednesday: Ganesh Chaturthi

  • September 28, Thursday: Anant Chaturdashi & Eid-e-Milad

  • October 2, Monday: Gandhi Jayanti

  • October 8, Sunday: Prohibition Week (Maharashtra)

  • October 24, Tuesday: Dussehra

  • October 28, Saturday: Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti

  • November 12, Sunday: Diwali

  • November 23, Thursday: Kartiki Ekadashi

  • November 27, Monday: Guru Nanak Jayanti

  • December 25, Monday: Christmas

