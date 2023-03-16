Complete List of Dry days in India in 2023

Dry Day is a term used in India to refer to a day when the sale of alcohol is prohibited across the country. These days are observed on occasions such as national holidays, elections, and religious festivals. The purpose of Dry Days is to promote responsible drinking and prevent the consumption of alcohol during important events. The sale and consumption of alcohol on Dry Days are strictly prohibited by law, and those who violate the law are subject to penalties and fines. Dry Days are a common occurrence in India and are enforced by local and state governments to maintain law and order during significant events. Here’s a complete list of dry days in 2023 to help you plan your parties well in advance.