LPG Subsidy Enrollment Status Online

The PAHAL (DBTL) scheme aims to streamline the subsidy process for LPG cylinders by providing subsidies directly to the Aadhaar-linked bank accounts of customers. Under this scheme, subsidies are available for up to 12 cylinders per year. Additionally, modified schemes accommodate customers without Aadhaar cards, ensuring they can still receive the subsidy.

However, it's important to note that families with an annual income exceeding Rs. 10 lakhs are not eligible to receive gas subsidies under this scheme. This measure helps target subsidies to those who need them most, ensuring efficient utilization of resources while still providing support to eligible households.

Getting LPG Subsidy via Aadhaar Card

1. Visit the website and navigate to the 'Forms' section. Click on 'PAHAL Joining Form' to download the application form.

2. Print out a couple of copies of the form.

3. Fill out Part A and Part B of one form and submit it to your LPG distributor.

4. Fill out Part A, Part B, and Part C of the other form. Submit this form to your bank along with relevant documents.

5. Ensure all details are accurate, and attach necessary documents before submission.

Getting an LPG Subsidy without an Aadhaar Card

1. Visit the website and access the 'Forms' section. Click on 'PAHAL Joining Form' to download the application form.

2. Print out the form and fill out Part A and Part C since you do not have an Aadhaar card.

3. Attach relevant documents such as a copy of your passbook, bank statement, distributor certificate, bluebook, and cash memo.

4. Double-check the accuracy of all details on the form.

5. Submit the form to either your LPG distributor or your bank for further processing.

To link your Aadhaar with LPG, there are several methods available

Link through IVRS

- Visit the PAHAL website to access the IVRS section for Indane Gas, HP Gas, or Bharat Gas.

- Dial the number provided based on your distributor and follow the instructions to link your Aadhaar with LPG.

Link through SMS

1. Indane Gas

- Register your mobile number by sending SMS "IOC <STD Code + distributor's telephone number> <Consumer Number>"

- Send SMS "UID <Aadhaar number>" to submit your Aadhaar.

2. Bharat Gas

- Register your mobile number with your distributor by sending SMS "REG distributor telephone number with STD code without zero consumer number".

- Send SMS "UID <Aadhaar number>" to submit your Aadhaar.

3. HP Gas

- Register your mobile number with your distributor.

- Send SMS "UID <Aadhaar number>" to submit your Aadhaar.

Link through Post

- Send a copy of your Aadhaar, along with your name, consumer number, mobile number, and address to the address of the LPG gas distributor.

- Find the relevant address for your LPG gas provider on the PAHAL website.

Through Call Centre

- Call 18002333555 and speak with a customer care executive to initiate the linking process.

Regarding LPG subsidy

- Since June 2020, households except for poor women and Ujjwala scheme beneficiaries have not received LPG subsidy.

- Under the Ujjwala scheme, beneficiaries are entitled to a Rs.200 subsidy per cylinder, with a maximum of 12 cylinders per year.

- The subsidy aims to alleviate the impact of rising cooking gas prices.

For all LPG Providers (Indane Gas, Bharat Gas, and HP Gas)

1. Visit the website

2. Enter your 17-digit LPG ID in the provided box and click on 'Submit'.

3. You'll see your LPG subsidy enrollment status.

4. If you don't know your LPG ID, click on 'Click here to know your LPG ID'.

5. Choose your LPG provider (Indane Gas, Bharat Gas, or HP Gas), which will direct you to their official website page.

6. Perform a quick or normal search to find your LPG ID:

- For quick search, enter the distributor's name and your consumer ID.

- For normal search, provide your state, district, distributor, and consumer number, then enter the captcha and click 'Proceed'.

7. You'll receive your 17-digit LPG ID, which you can use to log in to your distributor's portal or check the status on mylpg. in.

For Bharat Gas Subsidy Status Online

1. Visit the official website of Bharat Gas.

2. Click on the 'My LPG' tab.

3. Select the 'Check PAHAL status' option.

4. Provide details such as your Aadhaar card number, 17-digit LPG ID, and mobile number.

5. Alternatively, if you don't have an Aadhaar number, provide state, district, distributor, and consumer number details.

6. Click the 'Proceed' button to view your status.

For HP Gas Subsidy Status Online

1. Visit the official HP Gas website .

2. Click on the 'Check PAHAL status' link.

3. Choose from two options to find your status:

- Provide the name of the distributor, consumer number, Aadhaar number, or LPG ID and click 'proceed'.

- Alternatively, provide details regarding your state, district, distributor, and consumer number, then click 'proceed' to view your status.

To check your Indane Gas subsidy status online, follow these steps

1. Visit the Indane website and click on the link labeled 'Check PAHAL status'.

2. You'll have two options to find your status:

- Provide either the name of the distributor, LPG ID, Aadhaar number, or consumer number and click 'proceed'.

- Alternatively, provide details such as district, state, distributor, and consumer number, then click 'proceed' to view your status.

The DBTL/PAHAL subsidy has become one of the largest in the world, benefiting millions of Indian citizens. The methods mentioned above can be used to check for DBTL enrollment status online.

LPG Subsidy Helpline

For any questions or doubts about the LPG subsidy scheme, you can call the DBTL Helpline at 18002333555. This helpline, set up by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, serves all customers of HP Gas, Indane, and Bharat Gas.

Procedure to Give Up LPG Subsidy

To opt out of LPG subsidy, follow these steps:

1. Visit the website .

2. Select 'Click on Give Up LPG Subsidy Online'.

3. Choose your gas provider from the options provided.

4. Select whether you're a registered user or not.

5. Enter the relevant details based on your selection to give up the LPG subsidy.

