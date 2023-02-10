MGNREGA Job Card List @nrega.nic.in, NREGA Job Card 2023, Search Number

The MGNREGA Job Card Registration process is very simple. Interested people can do it easily through the official website i.e nrega.nic.in, to get the benefits of the NREGA scheme. If you are unemployed and live in a rural area, you will be eligible for the Job Card provided through the scheme. It will provide guaranteed employment for 100 days in the unskilled work category.
After visiting the official website, you will be prompted to enter your Aadhar Card, Bank Account Number, Mobile Number, and Unemployment Declaration. Following the Ministry's verification of your paperwork, you will receive an NREGA Job Card for 2023.
People frequently forget their Nrega.nic.in Job Card Number. However, you can look it up using your basic information, such as your district name, state name, and panchayat, and you'll be able to see a list of eligible NREGA cardholders in your village. Once you've done that, click on your name to reveal your MGNREGA Job Card Number. This is how NREGA Job Card Number Search 2023 can help you find your Job Card number.
People who want to know about the NREGA Job Card List Status Check 2023 can do so by entering basic information such as the state, district, and block.
Open nrega.nic.in on your mobile phone.
Now, click the Services button, followed by the Job Card Button.
Then, enter the District Name, Panchayat, and Search Type.
In the final step, click Check Status to see the NREGA Job Card status 2023.
Open nrega.nic.in on your device.
Then, at the bottom, click the Most used services button.
After that, click on the Job Card and continue.
Choose your search type and then enter the necessary information.
Finally, NREGA Job Card List 2023 for your District or Panchayat is available.
You may select any work of your choice, or the Ministry may assign you one from the MGNREGA Works List 2023. The work comes under the following categories:
Tree Planting
Irrigation Work
Construction Work
Navigation Workers
Gaushala.