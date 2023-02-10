MGNREGA Job Card List @nrega.nic.in, NREGA Job Card 2023, Search Number

How to register for MGNREGA Job Card

After visiting the official website, you will be prompted to enter your Aadhar Card, Bank Account Number, Mobile Number, and Unemployment Declaration. Following the Ministry's verification of your paperwork, you will receive an NREGA Job Card for 2023.

NREGA Job Card Number Search 2023

People frequently forget their Nrega.nic.in Job Card Number. However, you can look it up using your basic information, such as your district name, state name, and panchayat, and you'll be able to see a list of eligible NREGA cardholders in your village. Once you've done that, click on your name to reveal your MGNREGA Job Card Number. This is how NREGA Job Card Number Search 2023 can help you find your Job Card number.