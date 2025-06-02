NYT Connections Hints and Answers for June 2, 2025(#722): Clues, Categories, and Strategy Tips

If you’re hooked on daily word puzzles, the New York Times Connections game is likely part of your morning ritual. Puzzle #722 for June 2, 2025, is now live—and it's full of clever linguistic twists, sneaky groupings, and that ever-frustrating purple category. Whether you're halfway through or staring blankly at the 16 words, we've got everything you need: hints, strategies, categories, and full answers to today's NYT Connections puzzle.

What Is the NYT Connections Game?

Connections is one of the latest word games from The New York Times, developed with the help of associate puzzle editor Wyna Liu. The game challenges players to find common themes among 16 seemingly random words. It has quickly joined the ranks of other popular NYT games like Wordle and The Mini Crossword.

Each day, players must group the words into four sets of four words, based on shared characteristics. Sounds easy? Think again. The twist is that several words might seem related, but only one correct combination exists.

How to Play NYT Connections

You are presented with 16 words in a grid.

Your goal: Form four groups of four words that share something in common.

Once you select a set of four and hit submit: If correct, the set locks in. If incorrect, you use up one of your four allowed mistakes.

The four groupings are color-coded by difficulty: Yellow: Easiest Green: Moderate Blue: Hard Purple: Tricky or wordplay-based



NYT Connections Hints for June 2, 2025

Not ready for the full answers yet? Try these helpful category-based hints:

Yellow Group Hint: Pack a bag

Green Group Hint: Precious

Blue Group Hint: Why the only one?

Purple Group Hint: Each begins with a common name

Categories for Today’s NYT Connections Puzzle

Here’s what today’s groupings are based on:

🟨 Expedition

🟩 Hold Dear

🟦 Words Whose Only Vowel is “Y”

🟪 Names Ending in “K” + Word

NYT Connections Answers for June 2, 2025

If you’ve reached your mental limit, here’s the full solution to Connections puzzle #722:

🟨 Expedition

JOURNEY

ODYSSEY

QUEST

VOYAGE

🟩 Hold Dear

ESTEEM

PRIZE

TREASURE

VALUE

🟦 Only Vowel is "Y"

MYRRH

NYMPH

RHYTHM

SPHYNX

🟪 Names Ending in "K" + Word

FRANKINCENSE

JACKPOT

MARKDOWN

NICKNAME

Winning Tips for NYT Connections

Look for obvious categories first. Food, animals, or seasons often fall under yellow.

Read the words out loud. Phonetic patterns might emerge more clearly.

Use the shuffle button. Sometimes rearranging the words jogs new associations.

Watch out for trick categories. The purple group often uses wordplay, puns, or name-based connections.

If you're still stuck after several tries, take a short break and return with a fresh mind.

Where to Play NYT Connections

You can play Connections every day on The New York Times Games site. The puzzle resets at midnight, so check back daily for new word challenges.

Stay Sharp with Daily Word Game Updates

June 2’s Connections puzzle (#722) tested players with a mix of literary references, phonetic twists, and clever wordplay. Whether you nailed the “Expedition” group on your first try or stumbled through the “Names ending in K,” remember—every day is a new chance to flex those brain muscles. See you tomorrow for puzzle #723!

