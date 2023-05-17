Ookla Report Shows India Climbing 4 Spots In Global Median Mobile Speeds

India jumped four spots in the global ranking for median mobile speeds from 64th in March to 60th in April, according to a report from Ookla Speedtest Global Index. The report highlighted that India has shown an overall improvement in its global ranking for median fixed broadband speeds, moving from 84th March to 83rd in April.
Ookla also reported a progress with a 36.35 Mbps median mobile download speed in April, which is better than the 33.30 Mbps speed in March. The overall fixed median download speed in India also saw a slight increase from 50.71 Mbps in March to 51.21 Mbps in April.
According to April Speedtest Global Index, Senegal registered the highest increase in rank gaining 16 spots globally as Qatar ranked on top for overall global median mobile speeds. For overall global fixed median speeds, Bahrain registered the highest increase in rank jumping 14 spots globally, with Singapore keeping its first position on the ranking this month as well as overall global fixed median speeds.
Ookla’s Speedtest Global Index ranks mobile and fixed broadband speeds around the world on a monthly basis, according to a statement. The data for the Global Index comes from the hundreds of millions of tests taken by real people using Speedtest every month to test their Internet performance.
