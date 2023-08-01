Play BGMI on PC: Step-by-Step Guide and Top Emulators

Play BGMI on PC: Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), formerly known as PUBG Mobile India, has gained immense popularity among gamers in India. While it is available for Android and iOS devices, many players are curious if they can enjoy the game on their PCs or laptops. The good news is that it is indeed possible, thanks to Android emulators. In this comprehensive guide, we will walk you through the steps to download and play BGMI on your computer. Additionally, we will explore the best Android emulators that ensure a smooth and immersive gaming experience.
Before you dive into the world of BGMI on your PC, ensure that your system meets the minimum requirements:
OS: Windows 7
Processor: Intel/AMD
Memory: 4 GB RAM
Network: Fast Broadband Internet connection
Storage: 2 GB available space
OS: Windows 7 or above
Processor: Intel/AMD Dual Core 2.2 GHz
Memory: 8 GB RAM
Network: Fast Broadband Internet connection
Storage: 5 GB available space
Step 1: Install an Android Emulator To play BGMI on your PC, you'll need an Android emulator. One of the most popular options is BlueStacks. Download and install BlueStacks or any other preferred emulator on your computer.
Various Android emulators are available to play BGMI on a PC. Here are the top five emulators known for their smooth performance:
BlueStacks:
Advantages: Smooth gaming, pre-specified controls, easy search
Disadvantages: Sometimes slow response, requires sufficient RAM, lags due to internet loss
NoxPlayer:
Advantages: Easy-to-use UI, high speed, smooth gaming
Disadvantages: Requires more memory, needs a graphics card, takes time to load applications
GameLoop:
Advantages: Easy-to-use UI, high speed, 24/7 gaming news
Disadvantages: High ping rate, crash issues, no Android interface
MEmu:
Advantages: Simple UI, easily customizable profiles, strong engine
Disadvantages: Contains ads, latest Android version not supported, no screen recorder
Andy Android Emulator
Advantages: Decent UI, seamless connectivity, supports low-end specs
Disadvantages: Buggy, slow performance, requires significant resources
Step 2: Log in to Google Play Store Once you have installed the emulator, launch it and sign in using your Google account. This will give you access to the Google Play Store.
Step 3: Install BGMI In the Google Play Store, search for "BGMI" and install the game. Once the download is complete, the BGMI app will appear on the home screen of your emulator.
Step 4: Start Playing BGMI Click on the BGMI icon, and the game will start running on your PC. Enjoy your favorite battle royale game with a larger screen and smoother controls.
Playing BGMI on a PC using an Android emulator offers a smooth and enjoyable experience. The picture quality is good, ensuring that players do not face any visual issues. However, it's essential to note that recording videos is only possible on mobile devices. Nevertheless, most emulators, including BlueStacks, offer a feature that allows you to access recent apps easily, so you can quickly get back into the game if accidentally closed.