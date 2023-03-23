Whatsapp Tricks: How to Read Deleted Whatsapp Messages

WhatsApp is a popular messaging app with features such as video and voice calls, photo and video sharing, message deletion, live location sharing, and payments. However, WhatsApp hasn't properly implemented one very crucial feature. The platform allows you to delete any message from an app, even two days after sending it. But the app notifies the recipient that a message has been deleted. This shouldn't happen because it increases the recipient's curiosity about the message's potential content and the reason it was deleted.

This "delete message" feature is also available on other social media platforms like Instagram, but it has been improved. The app never notifies the recipient that a message has been deleted, which is how this feature ought to operate. In this manner, the message is deleted without the sender having to explain what it said.

Although this is something unnecessary, you can take advantage of the situation and read every deleted message if you want. To do that, you will need to download a third-party app from the Google Play Store.

(Disclaimer: Downloading third-party apps can be harmful for your device and hurt your privacy)